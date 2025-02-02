Editor's Noye: The following contains spoilers for this week's episode of 'High Potential.'With only two episodes left in its first season and another on the way, High Potential isn't wasting any time moving its storylines along. In particular, the show seems to be building up towards a massive reveal about what really happened to Morgan's (Kaitlin Olson) missing ex, Roman Sinquerra, by the end of this season. Another major point of focus has been on the growing partnership between Morgan and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). While their working relationship initially started with the two clashing quite a bit, they have since become very in sync with one another, and they get closer with each episode.

In this week's episode, Selena Soto (Judy Reyes) reopens a case from earlier in her career after a deathbed confession that feels off to her. Morgan is able to help Selena finally solve the case, and the storyline ends with both Selena and Morgan proving themselves to Captain Pacheco (Keith David). Meanwhile, a funny subplot involves Morgan showing up to work with a two-pack of fake police badges that she bought at the dollar store. This storyline ultimately concludes with a surprisingly sweet moment between Morgan and Karadec at the end of the episode that actually has a much deeper meaning about their partnership.

Morgan and Karadec Banter Over a Fake Badge in This Week's Episode of 'High Potential'

Image via ABC

In between the moments dedicated to the episode's central case, Morgan shows up to work with a fake badge and jokingly shows it off to Karadec by announcing herself as a member of the LAPD Major Crimes Unit. In a funny scene, Karadec takes the badge away from her, telling her that the dollar store shouldn't be allowed to sell them. Shortly after this, Morgan then presents another one to Selena, and Karadec immediately takes this one away as well. It's a silly bit at the beginning of the episode that gives High Potential's comedy a chance to shine, particularly while paired with a more serious case this week.

While solving the case, Morgan, Karadec, and Selena run into Captain Pacheco, who is not happy with them. When he sees Morgan, he tells Selena, "This cleaning lady experiment of yours is officially over." The three of them don't get the chance to speak about this, but Morgan doesn't let it get to her as she pushes through to solve the case. Later, after Morgan finds the real killer, Captain Pacheco commends her. Selena and Karadec don't forget about the way he spoke about Morgan, though. Selena lightly throws the Captain's words back in his face, and Karadec shows his respect and appreciation for Morgan in a subtle way after they get back to the precinct.

Karadec Gives Morgan the Badge To Recognize Her as an Equal in 'High Potential's Latest Episode