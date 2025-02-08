As the Season 1 finale of High Potential approaches, each case has come to feel like it has more weight to it. Since returning from its hiatus, the show has been diving more into its characters' pasts. Several episodes ago, it focused on Morgan's (Kaitlin Olson) grief over Roman's disappearance while getting more information that could lead to answers. Last week, a case was reopened from earlier in Selena's (Judy Reyes) career that gave a deeper look into her history at the LAPD. Now, this week, the show turns the spotlight onto Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) by introducing his former partner, Ronnie (Jocko Simms).

While investigating a murder, the LAPD and the FBI butt heads about who is in charge, with Ronnie taking the lead for the FBI. Karadec and Ronnie especially clash, and Karadec later reveals to Morgan that the two of them had been blamed for the misplacement of a large sum of money back when they were partners. Ronnie left for the FBI, leaving Karadec to clean up the mess. Although Karadec and Ronnie are at odds for nearly the whole episode, they finally make amends at the end, and Ronnie tries to make it up to Karadec with a surprising offer.

Ronnie Offers Karadec a Job at the FBI in 'High Potential's Latest Episode

Image via ABC

At the end of this week's episode of High Potential, Ronnie and Karadec finally talk things out after the case is solved and the second killer has been caught. Ronnie apologizes for the way he left things with Karadec, and he offers to make it up to him by putting in a good word for him at the FBI. With this being the end of the penultimate episode of Season 1, it initially seemed like High Potential would use this story arc to end the season and would even carry it over into Season 2. The show easily could have had Karadec consider the job through the end of the season or have the season end with him temporarily taking the job.

Instead, though, in the very next scene, Karadec tells Morgan that he turned down the job offer. It's a refreshing subversion of expectations, and it is also the right call for the show. The characters have enough to worry about, from an upcoming dangerous case to the investigation into Roman's disappearance. Karadec leaving would have created unnecessary drama that High Potential doesn't need right now, particularly because it has so many compelling plotlines to choose from. Instead, this storyline ends on a high note, with Karadec getting closure with Ronnie and thus being able to move forward with Morgan.

'High Potential's Latest Episode Moves Morgan and Karadec's Partnership Forward