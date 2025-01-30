Before Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), there was Oliver (Jocko Sims). In High Potential Season 1, Episode 12, "Partners," the show fills in some aspects of Karadec's (Daniel Sunjata) past through a former partner. In law enforcement, work partners are almost like domestic partners, and drama ensues when the relationship turns sour. The murder of a controversial tech powerhouse brings in the FBI, and the agent sent to investigate this case turns out to be Karadec's former partner. Their relationship did not end well, and those wounds are reopened during this reunion. ABC released a sneak peek of the February 4 episode which sees the rehashing of the past per the logline below.

"The FBI joins the investigation into the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec to reunite with his former partner. Meanwhile, Ludo (Taran Killam) becomes overwhelmed with his increasing childcare duties."

Meet Karadec's Former Partner.

When a rich player in the tech world is murdered next to his jet, the FBI joins in on the investigation to find the motive and bring the killer to justice. Karadec meets the bureau's agent, and his day is ruined when he sees who they sent. "You guys have butted heads before," Morgan assesses the situation after seeing them interact. Oliver was Karadec's partner before he joined the FBI. The investigation reveals why they fell out, which is because Oliver treats Karadec like he's beneath Oliver. If he was always like this, joining the FBI would have worsened him.

The FBI also brought their behavioral analysis agent (Briana Venskus-Vasquez), who quickly develops a profile of the killer. The problem is that profiles are Morgan's domain, and even worse, the profile she develops is different from Morgan's. "You think my profile's off?" the BAU agent asks. "Didn't I just explain that?" Morgan responds without a hint of sarcasm. One can almost see Karadec struggle to stop himself from jumping up and down with glee.

Partners come in different types, and Morgan has a partner at home. Her adventures with the police have made her forget she has responsibilities at home that have fallen to her co-parent, Ludo. The episode forces Morgan to take a step back and look at the home situation. Taking care of an infant, a middle schooler, and a high schooler is not an easy job for anyone.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch new High Potential Season 1 episodes. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.