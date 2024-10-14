Many crime procedurals have come and gone over the years, some much better and more memorable than others. The newest in the lineup is ABC's witty and refreshing dramedy, High Potential. The show follows single mom, genius, and night cleaner for the LAPD, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson). After spontaneously making a dent in a murder case one night, Morgan gets brought onto the LAPD as a consultant for major crimes.

High Potential is already breaking the mold for procedurals with its sitcom-esque leading lady, but it also pays tribute to many of the beloved procedural tropes. Many of the great crime-solving procedurals have had a central partnership at its center, from The X-Files' Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) to Castle's Castle (Nathan Fillion) and Beckett (Stana Katic). High Potential already has its own central partnership, between Morgan and Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). The two play off of each other so well that they could go on to carry the show for many seasons, and the ending to High Potential's third episode hints at the future for both this partnership and the show.

Why are Morgan and Karadec Such an Important Partnership for 'High Potential?'

One of the tried and true rules of television is that pairing characters who are foils almost always results in TV gold. From the moment they meet in the pilot episode, Morgan and Karadec are at odds with each other. He is skeptical of her and rude to her from the very beginning. Morgan, in turn, gets very defensive and pushes back against him. After only three episodes, Morgan and Karadec's banter and push-pull dynamic is very compelling. It's part of what makes High Potential a must-watch. Per standard procedural format, the show has a different murder mystery in each episode. There is also an overarching mystery that will likely span the first season: What happened to Morgan's ex, Roman Sinquerra?

Beyond the crime-focused questions in High Potential is a central question related specifically to the characters. That is: How will Morgan and Karadec get past their issues and become a true partnership? It is the central question of the show's characters. Crime and mystery are not enough to keep viewers coming back to a procedural every week; they need to be invested in the characters and their relationships. High Potential understands this right from the very beginning. Episode 1 shows Morgan and Karadec clashing and barely warming up to each other. Episode 2 details Karadec expressing concern for Morgan when the case really affects her. Episode 3 chronicles them reaching a boiling point and then making amends. Each episode so far shows the building of this partnership, and it is part of what makes the show so, so compelling to watch.

What Is the Significance of the Apple Fritter at the End of ‘High Potential’ Episode 3?

Episode 3 of High Potential, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel," saw a major turning point for Morgan and Karadec's partnership. For two episodes, the pair were starting to make slow progress with one another. In Episode 3, though, Karadec was especially critical of Morgan at every turn. He was angry with her for speaking about the victim in an insensitive manner, as well as bringing evidence home and letting her son sort through it. Things come to a head when she brings him into a dangerous situation without warning him ahead of time. Karadec publicly yells at Morgan, causing her to quit on the spot.

It was refreshing and necessary for the two characters to address their issues so explosively and so quickly. After quitting this job that she loved due to her own defensive and stubborn nature, Morgan comes back to work the very next day, ready to help solve the case. This choice demonstrates what makes this partnership one to last: Morgan and Karadec are both willing to put aside their own personal feelings in order to solve crimes.

At the end of the episode, Morgan and Karadec have an honest conversation that seems like a real breakthrough for the two of them. The big turning point comes in the form of a pastry, though. Morgan has always been shown to be especially observant, due to being a high potential intellectual. She also brings in doughnuts whenever she is late. While working a case together, Morgan correctly guesses that Karadec prefers an apple fritter to a doughnut. When he asks why she hadn't been bringing him fritters, she answers wryly that she had not decided if she liked him yet. After the two make amends, Karedec finds an apple fritter left on his desk by Morgan. It is the perfect peace offering and a sign that the two are moving forward as a partnership, an exciting prospect for an exciting series.

