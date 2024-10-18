With only four episodes under its belt so far, High Potential has already cemented itself as a uniquely funny and heartfelt crime procedural. The show follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a night cleaner turned consultant for the LAPD's major crimes division. As Morgan has been helping to solve murder mysteries with her unique intellect, she has also been on the case to figure out what happened to her oldest child's father. Additionally, High Potential has already put a significant amount of focus on Morgan's working partnership with LAPD Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

Morgan and Karadec's partnership is the driving force of High Potential. The two initially start out at odds with each other and are only reluctantly working together. However, they have slowly been getting to know each other better, as well as adjusting in order to become better partners with each other. Their relationship hits a boiling point in Episode 3, leading Morgan to quit on the spot. However, they then make up, and now High Potential is beginning to show what a true partnership looks like for the two of them.

What Happens in 'High Potential' Episode 4?

In High Potential Season 1, Episode 4, "Survival Mode," Morgan and Karadec investigate the kidnapping of two young girls. As the two learn more about the case, they realize that things are not what they seem. The girls' father, Wendell (Scott Kuza), is found murdered and buried in his own greenhouse. The LAPD major crimes department races to find out what happened, but not without butting heads. After Wendell's body is found, Lieutenant Selena Soto (Judy Reyes) and Karadec want to investigate the girls' mother, Mia (Madelina Zima), as a potential suspect. Morgan strongly disagrees with this decision, leading to a heated discussion.

Morgan later finds Mia while doing some investigating of her own, and she learns that Mia is planning to meet up with someone who claims to be holding her daughters for ransom. Morgan insists on going with Mia, and it seems like it will just be the two of them. Several episodes ago, it would have been, but Morgan unexpectedly chooses to bring Karadec with her. It is a major step for Morgan to call Karadec and to trust him with this. Mia makes it clear that she does not want the police involved, and Morgan and Karadec have previously disagreed about Mia. However, despite all of this, Morgan makes the decision to call Karadec.

Morgan and Karadec Trust Each Other in 'High Potential' Episode 4

Morgan and Karadec have previously been constantly bumping heads due to their different methods of solving crimes. Morgan prefers to disregard the rules and to simply use her condition to figure things out as she goes along. Karadec is very particular about the rules and likes to do things by the book. In "Survival Mode," they both compromise in order to work together. Morgan takes the risk of calling Karadec, even going so far as to tell Mia that if this were her kids, she would want Karadec there. Karadec makes the decision not to call for backup. He later teases Morgan and tells her that she did not give him time to call for backup, but it is more than that. Morgan and Karadec choose to put their partnership first and trust each other.

After they have saved the day and rescued Mia's children, Karadec makes it a point to thank Morgan for trusting him. Every choice that they make in this episode shows how much Morgan and Karadec are intentionally prioritizing this partnership. Karadec breaks protocol in order to give the girls a better chance to live, much to Soto's surprise. This leads Soto to suggest that Morgan is rubbing off on him. Additionally, when the rest of their department shows up after Karadec and Morgan have gone with Mia, Karadec defends Morgan by declaring that it was his call. By choosing to trust Karadec, Morgan continues to build this partnership, and in turn earns his trust.

Morgan and Karadec are already proving to be a great team, not despite their very different ways of approaching cases, but because of them. They also clearly care for each other. When the combination of this case and a lack of sleep starts to really get to Morgan, Karadec constantly checks in with her. They actively communicate with each other now, when Morgan previously had the tendency to go behind Karadec's back. Thus, High Potential makes the wise decision to commit to showing the growth of this partnership in each episode rather than dragging out their initial dislike of each other.

