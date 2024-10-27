Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for High Potential Episode 5.

With just five episodes so far, High Potential is making procedurals fun again. The show follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), once a night cleaner for the LAPD, and now a major crimes consultant. Alongside her partner, Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), Morgan uses her high potential intellectual condition to help the LAPD solve murder and missing person cases. While parenting three kids and solving crimes for the LAPD, Morgan also makes time to investigate the case of Roman Sinquerra, the missing father of her oldest child.

What drives High Potential is the central partnership between Morgan and Karadec. Each week, this relationship is a major focus of the show. Every one of the show's episodes so far has made significant strides in Morgan and Karadec's partnership. In the pilot, they met and initially clashed. In Episode 2, they start to show concern for each other, while still being at odds. Episode 3 is a major turning point, with a blow-up fight that leads to them making real amends. While Episode 4 shows how much they already trust each other, Episode 5 of High Potential progresses their dynamic even further.

Morgan Saves Karadec's Life in 'High Potential' Episode 5

In last week's episode, Morgan proved that she trusted Karadec by calling him for backup to help with a ransom call. This week, he is the one who has to trust her — and he does. When the episode starts, Morgan and Karadec are investigating the sudden death of Dr. Monica Davis (Rosslyn Luke), a veterinarian for exotic animals. Monica's death initially looks like an accident, aside from the printed word "MURDER," and Karadec doesn't think twice about washing his hands. However, Morgan realizes that the soap dispenser contains poison from one of the dart frogs, so she suddenly shoots Karadec with a tranquilizer dart to keep him from using the tainted soap.

Karadec is slightly annoyed and pretty high at first, but he later expresses his gratitude to Morgan in the car. She says he doesn't have to thank her, but Karadec clarifies that he wants to. Not only is it a touching moment between them, but it's also a rare thing for Karadec to do. It makes sense at this point that Morgan would react so quickly and radically to save Karadec's life. However, it is especially sweet that he expresses outward gratitude to her — and not in a reluctant way, either.

Morgan Makes a Surprising Move in 'High Potential' Episode 5

As Morgan and Karadec investigate their lead, Daphne (Javicia Leslie) and Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) investigate one. They all learn that Monica's close friend, Bethany (Kathleen Munroe) was actually secretly her girlfriend. Separately, they discover that Monica's ex-boyfriend from many years ago, Shane (Adam Hagenbuch), yelled at her several days before she was killed. Bethany's husband, Nathan (Lucas Kavner), confesses to the murder, but neither Morgan nor Karadec buy it. They go home for the night, but Morgan cannot ignore the case for a whole weekend. The next day, Karadec has a date with a woman named Audrey (Maria Pallas), who he met on Bumble.

While Karadec is on his date, Morgan does some investigating that leads her to talk to Shane. She figures out that Shane and Monica had a child together many years back. Bethany and Nathan adopted the child, and Monica got close to Bethany to get to know the son that she gave up for adoption. Instead of dealing with this on her own or waiting to talk to Karadec, Morgan brings her kids to crash his date. It is a huge testament to their partnership that Morgan goes to Karadec with her thoughts on the case. Karadec, to his credit, does not even get mad at Morgan for crashing, even sharing his fries with her kids. It is clear how much Karadec cares about Morgan, and even how happy he is to see her there.

It was initially unclear what Morgan and Karadec's partnership would look like once they started to get along. However, "Croaked" shows this new bond in full force, and it is a lot of fun. Morgan tells Karadec to wear a dark blue shirt on his date because it brings out his eyes, and he actually does. He allows her and her kids to crash the date, keeping his full focus on her from the moment she enters the restaurant. He doesn't correct her when she pretends to be his wife, and only corrects her when she says he's his partner. Morgan and Karadec ultimately solve the case together by trusting each other's instincts, and it's clear their partnership is headed in a positive direction.

High Potential airs Tuesday nights on ABC, and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

