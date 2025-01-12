Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for High Potential Episode 8.

High Potential is officially back after its mid-season hiatus, and it is already moving the plot further along with its spring premiere. The mystery of Roman Sinquerra's disappearance has hung over the show since the very beginning, and now, Detective Soto (Judy Reyes) has made a breakthrough in the case that could lead her to discover the truth soon. Additionally, the episode shows Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) solving another case together.

One particularly interesting storyline in High Potential's latest episode, "Obsessed," is Morgan's love life. The episode starts with Morgan out on a breakfast date with Tom (JD Pardo), and though it's very early in what looks to be a budding relationship for the two of them, things seem to be going well. That being said, there has always been a spark between Morgan and Karadec, which has carried over from HPI, the French-Belgian show on which High Potential is based. Using Morgan's existing relationship with Tom, High Potential has officially set everything in motion to build toward a slow-burn romance between Morgan and Karadec.

Morgan and Karadec Open Up to Each Other in 'High Potential's Latest Episode

Close

Interestingly, High Potential makes it a point to include Morgan's line in the recap at the start of this episode about how her High Potential Intellectual condition makes it difficult for her to focus on and put effort into her romantic relationships. While Morgan does decide to ditch a date with Tom to work on the latest case, High Potential seems to challenge the idea that Morgan's focus is the issue by showing her and Karadec to be completely in-sync once again.

The latest case hits close to home for Morgan, because she feels a connection to Penny (Nona Parker Johnson), a woman who was attacked when looking for answers about her boyfriend's murder two years earlier. It reminds Morgan of Roman's disappearance, and she's frustrated that they've hit a wall in the case. Morgan bails on her tentative plans with Tom to show up at Karadec's apartment unannounced. He's surprised to see her there, and he pushes back when she automatically starts analyzing him based on his apartment, but Karadec is happy to see her and to work on the case together.

Morgan and Karadec spend the whole night eating Chinese takeout, investigating the case, and just joking around with each other. Every one of their moments together since the beginning of the show has felt romantically charged, but this is the first scene that gives an indication of what they would be like as a couple. The next morning, Morgan opens up to Karadec about her relationship with Tom, and how the case is keeping her from focusing on him. Karadec, in turn, confides in her about how his dedication to the job cost him his relationship with his ex, to whom he had proposed.