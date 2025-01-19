Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for High Potential Episode 9.

In just nine episodes, High Potential has made it clear that it is not a typical procedural. While the series shows Morgan Gillory (Kailtin Olson) solving crimes with the LAPD in every episode, it prioritizes her character development first and foremost. So far, the show has made a point to emphasize her love for her kids, her grief over her ex Roman's disappearance, and her growing partnership with Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

High Potential has primarily been an underdog story at this point, with Morgan continuing to excel as a consultant even after nearly everyone around her has already counted her out. While many of the storylines on the show are more serious, Morgan's story is a generally optimistic one, focusing on how her High Potential Intellectual condition makes her a great consultant. This week's episode, "The RAMs," takes a darker and more emotional turn as it shows the downside of Morgan's condition, as well as the toll it takes on her and her relationships.

Morgan Is Distracted From Her Relationships in 'High Potential's Latest Episode

During last week's episode, "Obsessed," Morgan ditched a tentative dinner date with Tom (JD Pardo) because she couldn't compartmentalize enough to go out while her most recent case was still not solved. This week, Morgan runs into Tom, and he tells her that he got into nursing school in San Diego. Although he attempted to share the news last week, she never returned his calls. When Tom says that he believes that Morgan was dropping hints about her lack of interest in him, Morgan is absolutely baffled. She likes Tom, but she's unable to put effort into her romantic relationships when she has other things occupying her mind.

As Morgan mentioned earlier in the season, her condition keeps her from being able to have serious relationships. Last episode, she and Karadec bonded over putting work ahead of dating — to a fault. This week, this issue is even more apparent, as Morgan has accidentally communicated a lack of interest to Tom. They end things on a nice note before he is set to move, but it's clear that Morgan's hyperfocus on the more dire factors in her life kept her from being able to put in effort with Tom.

Meanwhile, this week's investigation into the murder of a beloved sportscaster, Marvin Price (Beau Billingslea), hits particularly close to home for Karadec. Marvin was Karadec and his late father's favorite sportscaster, and Marvin's murder brings up memories of Karadec's father, with whom he was very close. Karadec tries to share memories with Morgan and open up to her about this multiple times, but she doesn't engage with him at all. Although this clearly hurts Karadec, it really isn't personal; Morgan certainly cares about him, but she's unable to snap out of her hyperfocus long enough to listen and support him.