Television's most entertaining duo is back as High Potential returns for the second half of a successful first season. Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and the entire team are back to solve more cases with Morgan's invaluable help, but something else is also developing. In High Potential Season 1, Episode 9, "The RAMs," the team works on the case of a famous victim. Meanwhile, the season-long mystery of Morgan's missing baby daddy takes huge strides toward resolution as Soto (Judy Reyes) and Morgan meet with an important player. ABC released a sneak peek of the remaining episodes of the season, and there is one recurring theme: Morgan and Karadec have something going on. Read the logline for "The Rams," airing on Tuesday, January 14.

"A famous baseball newscaster is murdered, and the team is on the case. Meanwhile, Soto and Morgan meet with a potential lead to discuss Roman’s disappearance, and Tom has some personal news to share with Morgan."

Will They/ Won't They in 'High Potential' Season 1?

Karadec has learned and adjusted to Morgan, as revealed in the video above, where he calls her and reads her in on the case without missing a beat. He knows very well that if he stays on the line too long, Morgan will have some story or another. He might even end up babysitting the rest of the day. Meanwhile, there are cases to solve as the duo tries to solve the murder of a famous man. They clean up and dress the part as part of their investigation, but Karadec can't help but notice Morgan wearing a flowing dress that accentuates her appearance. From kidnapping to murders, the cases see Morgan and Karadec spend a lot of time together during investigations, which include stakeouts. But Morgan will always be Morgan, and occasionally, Karadec wonders who he wronged in another life.

But is there anything romantic going on? "I think at this point in their relationship, he is more protective than anything else. I think he feels like a responsibility to be protective of her, more or less as a friend. But I think that they clearly are putting that undertone in there and wanting to move it in that direction," Sunjata told TV Insider. He revealed that the show is using a slow-burn approach to the relationship to develop their dynamics fully, saying,

"Todd Harthan our showrunner, and Drew Goddard, the creator of the show, and of course Kaitlin, I think that they’re going to be very economical in how they tease out the will-they-won’t-they. I think the slower they take that, the smarter the show will be, and I think the more it will serve the show rather than rushing to some kind of a romantic fling or something between the two of them."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to see how Morgan and Karadec's relationship develops. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.

