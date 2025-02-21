ABC’s breakout hit High Potential closed out its debut season on a massive high, delivering record-breaking ratings and cementing its place as one of the network’s biggest successes in years. The show stars Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Morgan, a gifted but messy single mother who unexpectedly lands a job as a consultant for the police after she helps crack a tough case. Despite having no formal detective training, Morgan’s exceptional ability to see patterns and solve puzzles makes her an invaluable asset to law enforcement. So for all of us who binge true crime podcasts, maybe there is still hope for us, too?

The season finale, which aired on February 11, tied the show’s season high in total viewers and set a new benchmark in the key 18-49 demographic too. After seven days of multi-platform viewing, the episode pulled in an impressive 13.2 million viewers, matching the series’ previous best from mid-January. Now for the technical jargon.

In the crucial 18-49 demo, the finale achieved a 2.59 rating, translating to approximately 3.47 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted age group—6% higher than any prior episode. And on linear television alone, the episode garnered 8.7 million viewers within a week, meaning that roughly 4.5 million people streamed the finale via Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and other digital platforms. Streaming contributed to 34% of the total audience, which just goes to show that we truly have moved on to a new era in terms of how television, and "content" in general, is consumed.

Across its first season, High Potential averaged 11.5 million viewers across all platforms, making it ABC’s highest-rated new series since The Good Doctor in 2017-18. Additionally, the show ranks as the No. 1 drama on broadcast television this season in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen’s streaming content ratings.

How Good is 'High Potential'?

The show has a rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider's Carly Lane was amongst the show's champions, praising Olson's performance in the procedural series:

After three episodes, High Potential has plenty of time to fully live up to its title — but with Olson's quirky, standout performance leading the way and an entertaining premise that doesn't overstay its welcome, it's already off to a strong start.

High Potential is now streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show's future ahead of a prospective second season.