When Kaitlin Olson announced that she would be leading a linear television series on a major broadcaster, in one of ABC’s newest projects, High Potential, fans were cautiously optimistic. For nearly two decades, we’ve known her as Sweet Dee Reynolds, a member of the raucous and outrageous group of friends at the center of FX’s smash-hit dark comedy series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. When she broke out on her own the first time around via the gone-too-soon Fox series, The Mick, viewers initially flocked to the title, but the numbers just couldn’t keep it alive and thriving past the second season mark. But, that doesn’t seem like it will be an issue for High Potential, as nearly one month since the first season celebrated its finale, the show is still in Disney+ and Hulu’s Top 10 charts around the world.

According to FlixPatrol, the 13-episode lineup is still holding strong in countries including Albania, Brazil, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay, and so many more. In total, High Potential is on the Top 10 list in more than 50 countries, which just goes to show the production’s immense staying power. Sure, it’s moved from the overall #1 position, but the fact that the procedural is still in the upper half of the list, beating out frequent favorites like The Simpsons and Family Guy gives an incredibly promising outlook on its staying power beyond Season 2 — which is already on the way.

Stepping out from behind the shadow of the It’s Always Sunny gang, Olson stars in High Potential as Morgan Gillory, an overnight cleaning person for the LAPD who inadvertently gives some stuck detectives a break in a case thanks to her genius IQ of 160. Spotting heaping amounts of untapped potential, the head of the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division, Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), pulls Morgan onto the team in a consultant position. Although she ruffles some feathers at first, Morgan’s insight proves to be incredibly beneficial to her co-workers as she helps solve one case into the next, while also using her newly established position to find out the facts behind the mysterious disappearance of her first husband.

