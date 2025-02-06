The gang might not be too thrilled about this one. Actually, they’re probably nothing but happy and supportive of their girl, Kaitlin Olson, as she steps out from behind the bar at Paddy’s Pub in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and finds additional success on the ABC procedural, High Potential. Right now, the crime drama holds an impressive critics’ approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Olson’s long-running raucous comedy comes in just behind at 94%. To be fair, It’s Always Sunny has been on the air for more than a decade, with Season 17 on the way, while High Potential has yet to wrap up its debut season, so there’s plenty of time for those scores to shift. However, it’s a great sign that Olson’s new show is off to such a great start, considering the upsetting cancellation that her previous side project, The Mick, faced after just two seasons.

Olson has long been bringing her comedic stylings to some of the hottest shows on television, with her earliest small-screen credits including spots on both Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Drew Carey Show. But, High Potential allows the comedian to take center stage, with a story structured around her character. In the Drew Goddard-created production, Olson stars as Morgan, a single mother just trying to carve out a good life for her and her child by working as a cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department. After inadvertently solving a case thanks to her incredibly high IQ, she becomes part of the team, using her special and unique set of skills to aid in the weekly cases that come across Detective Adam Karadec’s (Daniel Sunjata) desk.

Kaitlin Olson Is Just One of the Boys

Prior to her newly found success on High Potential, Olson had been a key member of the darkly comedic gang behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Along with her husband, Rob McElhenney, and their pals, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito, Olson has kept audiences laughing for nearly two decades. Olson’s character, Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds, is the twin sister to Howerton’s Dennis Reynolds. Although she’s constantly teased and harassed by the rest of the group’s members, audiences are constantly reminded that Sweet Dee is just as problematic and terrible as the men she hangs out with. Now going into its 17th season, we can’t wait to see what the owners and workers of Paddy’s Pub get into next, and we continue to hope that an Emmy is somewhere in their future.

You can head over to Hulu to get caught up on the first season of High Potential.