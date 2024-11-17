Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for High Potential Episode 7.

After only seven episodes, High Potential has already carved out a place for itself as a uniquely comedic procedural. Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) is a truly hilarious main character, and she is always cracking jokes while solving cases with the LAPD major crimes unit. However, the midseason finale, "One of Us," takes a break from the comedy for the most part. As Morgan and her daughter, Ava (Amirah J), get stuck in a hostage situation at the station, it makes for an intense and nail-biting forty-five minutes of television.

High Potential's typical structure follows a murder occurring at the beginning of the episode. Morgan and her partner, Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) spend the whole episode investigating the case, before realizing that the killer was right under their noses the whole time. The latest episode starts with a witness finding a dead body, but that's where the similarities end. Morgan has a day off from work, but her daughter Ava is taking advantage of a "Yes Day," where Morgan has to let her do any activity that she wants. This sends the two of them into the office, but former military sergeants with a bomb take the place hostage. This structure is a change of pace for High Potential, but it also makes for the best episode of the show yet.

'High Potential's Break in Structure Works Well for the Show

"One of Us" is High Potential's best episode yet, primarily because it heightens the stakes of the show. The murder at the beginning of the episode gets blamed on a former member of the U.S. military, so two of his fellow former sergeants are determined to prove his innocence. They take the bullpen hostage and place a box with a bomb in the room, insisting that the major crimes unit has to find the real killer and prove their friend's innocence. Along with Morgan and Ava, Daphne (Javicia Leslie), Tom (JD Pardo), and Lieutenant Melon (Garret Dillahunt) are also trapped in the bullpen.

From outside in a stakeout van, a group from the LAPD, including Karadec and Lieutenant Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), try to help solve the case. It all adds up to High Potential's most intense episode, abandoning the show's more comedic elements as Morgan fears for the life of her daughter, herself, and her coworkers. The tension of the bomb makes it so that every action feels like it could get the people there killed. Of course, it turns out that the bomb was fake the whole time, and everybody makes it out alive, with Morgan figuring out the mystery and finding the real killer in the process.

'High Potential' Continues to Center its Characters' Relationships

What makes High Potential stand out from other procedurals is how it centers its characters. Each episode has a murder mystery, but the characters and their relationship development come first. "One of Us" continues to do this, even with an intense and dangerous hostage situation driving the story. Daphne comforts Ava and helps Morgan take care of her while they're being held hostage together. Karadec, who is always a rule-follower, insists on pushing back on advice from his superiors in order to keep Morgan safe. Selena goes against what she thinks is best because she is willing to trust Karadec and how much he cares about Morgan.

Morgan initially started her new job on High Potential as a very intelligent person with no experience in this field and many people to prove wrong. Now, she has all of these coworkers who care about her, as well as a strong partnership with Karadec, who understands the code words and signals that she uses while being held hostage. She has a great boss-employee relationship with Selena, and budding friendships with Daphne and Oz (Deniz Akdeniz). At the end of this episode, Morgan even gets rewarded with a desk, cementing her place at the LAPD — and it's a well-deserved promotion that couldn't have happened without High Potential's willingness to break its previously established formula.

High Potential will be back with the second half of its first season on Tuesday, January 7 on ABC. In the meantime, it is available to stream on Hulu.

High Potential A single mom with a brilliant but unconventional mind becomes an unlikely crime-solving partner to a by-the-book detective. Her unique ability to piece together clues that others overlook makes her indispensable to the LAPD Major Crimes unit, leading to an unorthodox but highly effective investigative duo. Release Date September 17, 2024 Cast Javicia Leslie , Kaitlin Olson , Deniz Akdeniz , Amirah J , Matthew Lamb , Judy Reyes , Daniel Sunjata Garret Dillahunt , TJ Lee , Kayvon Esmaili , Ariella Amar , Michelle C. Bonilla , Kerry O'Malley , Graham Rogers , Maia Jae Bastidas , Pamela Roylance , Rosslyn Luke , Sebastien Roberts Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Drew Goddard Expand

