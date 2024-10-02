Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for High Potential.

In just its first two episodes, ABC's new crime drama, High Potential, has set up some very intriguing plotlines. Morgan Guillory (Kaitlin Olson) is a single mother of three, who is struggling to make ends meet as a night cleaner when she gets hired by the police department to help them solve crimes. Morgan is able to find clues that other people miss because of her diagnosis as an individual with High Intellectual Potential. Her impressive knowledge of a wide variety of subjects and her attention to detail allow her to be a vital asset to the police. At first, her new partner, Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), is annoyed by her intrusion into his work. What could a cleaner actually know about solving crimes? But after the second episode aired this week, there now seem to be some hints that the series is going to be setting up a will-they-won't-they romance between the two characters in future episodes.

Is There Some Heat Between Morgan and Karadec in 'High Potential'?

In Episode 1, Karadec is initially suspicious of Morgan's talents and seems skeptical about what she can actually bring to the table. He treats Morgan more as a nuisance than an asset. But something shifts after she helps him solve their first murder case (and proves herself to be invaluable). Now, he definitely seems to have warmed up to her genius and the kind way she's able to connect with anyone around her. He appears to genuinely respect her insights, and actually asks her to share her opinion on the attempted murder case they start working on in Episode 2. When Morgan gets the idea to tie two separate cases together (a string of robberies and their investigation), Karadec is super encouraging. He supports her process, even when another police officer named Lieutenant Melon (Garret Dillahunt) protests including "the cleaning lady" on the case. Karadec trusts that Morgan will get them where they need to go.

There are several times during the investigation when things get pretty heavy, and Karadec protectively asks Morgan if she's okay or if she needs to step away from the action. This is definitely not the kind of sensitivity or warmth he would have shown her at the beginning of their work together. He also acts more affectionately towards her, and he teases her a lot. While this light bickering used to be displaying his annoyance with Morgan, now it's clear that it's veered into flirty banter territory.

There Are Obstacles for 'High Potential's Morgan and Karadec

Even though it would be easy for Morgan and Karadec to start up a romance, the question becomes whether they should go there or not. There would be lots of roadblocks in the couple's way, especially the fact that they're co-workers, and it wouldn't be entirely appropriate to start up a relationship. There would likely be some people on the police force that would frown upon them getting together. If they act on their feelings towards each other, it could also jeopardize the cases they're working on because their judgment would be clouded. Plus, Morgan's life is kind of complicated. She'd have to decide whether she should introduce Karadec into her children's life as her boyfriend, and she already admitted in Episode 1 that she's notoriously bad at having healthy relationships. Would she really want to risk ruining the partnership she already has with Karadec? Also, she still has an ex named Ludo (Taran Killam) who likes to hang around, and on top of that, she's holding out hope that her daughter's father will somehow return after he disappeared 15 years ago.

Even though Morgan and Karadec would definitely have some obstacles in starting up a relationship (or even with making it last), having them flirt and hint at the chance of a love connection will make the show that much more fun to watch. Morgan is still having difficulty accepting her gifts and is learning to find her place within the police department, but Karadec could be the one to help her tear down those walls. Even if their status won't be clear for a while, by adding in a slow burn/will-they-won't-they storyline, there will be plenty of compelling developments with these characters in High Potential's future.

New episodes of High Potential air on ABC on Tuesday nights and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

