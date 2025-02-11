High Potential allows Kaitlin Olson to shine, and ABC can claim the same perk. The hit series is one of the most popular new shows; the ratings are a testament to this. Based on data from Nielsen, the network reports that High Potential is the third of the top five shows of the season with over 11 million viewers. The number rises to an average of 14 million viewers when streaming from other Disney-owned platforms is factored in. The show takes the third spot, overtaking another freshman hit, CBS' Matlock. CBS has been boasting win after win every TV season, and while Tracker is still the most-watched TV show for two seasons straight, the network does not dominate in the top 10 like in previous years.

High Potential is the most streamed TV show this season, a metric by which it passes Tracker with over 1 million viewers. The drama series is still going head-to-head with CBS' ratings magnets, with the pilot episode growing to a 6.82 rating in the key demo, almost twice that of Matlock (3.62). CBS claims approximately 13.2 million people saw Matlock's pilot episode in its first week on Linear and Streaming. With Shifting Gears and Will Trent, ABC claims the top three spots on broadcast entertainment in total viewers.

'High Potential' vs 'Matlock.'

Image via Erik Voake/CBS

Both shows are doing extremely well on linear and streaming. Despite having leads from extreme ends of age, the dramedies have enamored viewers with their premises and performances. "The ABC procedural allows Olson to show off the full breadth of her talents instead of forcing her to rest on mostly comedic laurels, as her long-running role in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia so often has," said Collider's Carly Lane when reviewing High Potential. And for Matlock, Lane said: "It's just a joy to see someone of Bates' caliber get to sink her teeth into such a three-dimensional character." Other critics agree because High Potential is rated fresh at 96% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, while Matlock wins a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the High Potential Season 1 finale, "An anonymous tip to the LAPD sparks an unusual multiple-victim kidnapping investigation, forcing the team to rely on board games and puzzles to track down their suspect," reads the official logline. Meanwhile, Matty (Kathy Bates) fears being found out in Thursday's episode of Matlock when she suspects Shae (Yael Grobglas) and Sarah (Leah Lewis) are investigating her.

Catch High Potential's season finale tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.