With the airing of its mid-season finale, High Potential is officially on hiatus until January. The show follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), once a night cleaner for the LAPD, and now their major crimes consultant. Due to her High Intellectual Potential condition (hence, the name of the series), Morgan is able to see things that her coworkers often cannot pick up on. She works with her partner, Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), to solve one major case in each episode.

With the show on pause for the next couple of months, now is the perfect time to catch up on the show. It is an incredibly fun and entertaining procedural that plays around with the genre. The most recent episode was a fast-paced and intense one, and a perfect end to the first half of the season. If you're not already watching High Potential, then take this as your sign to start watching the show. These are 10 reasons why you should watch High Potential.

10 It has familiar crime procedural elements.

The crime procedural is a tried and true formula that just works. Some of the best examples of this include shows like Castle and Psych, both of which focus on a main character who works as a consultant to the detectives. These shows grab viewers by putting an outside character into a world of murder mysteries and crime-solving, as a sort of stand-in for the audience.

High Potential works very well as a procedural, because it shows the major crimes unit solving a different murder or missing person's case every episode. The episodes start with the crime, and then show Morgan and Karadec investigating the crime together, with the help of their coworkers. By the end of each episode, the case has been solved.

9 It has a strong ensemble cast.

Morgan stands out as the main character, as does her partnership with Karadec. That being said, High Potential has an extremely strong ensemble cast. The workplace ensemble consists of Morgan's boss, Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), as well as her coworkers, Daphne (Javicia Leslie) and Oz (Deniz Akdeniz). It is a lot of fun to watch them all get up to antics at work, and it is also exciting when each character gets their standout moment.

For example, Episode 5, "Croaked," gives more of a focus on Daphne and Oz. It shows their unlikely partnership, and follows their perspectives as a lead sends them to the same place as Morgan and Karadec. Episode 6, "Hangover," gives more of a focus to Selena's role as a boss, and especially how much her kindness means to Morgan.

8 It focuses on Morgan's relationship with her kids.

What makes High Potential stand out as a show, and especially as a procedural, is the focus on Morgan's personal life and family life outside of her job. A lot of TV shows about work, such as workplace sitcoms and procedurals, can make the job its characters' entire lives. Some examples of these are Grey's Anatomy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. That type of workplace show can make for a great show, and it is easy to keep the characters together if they're all each other has.

That being said, High Potential's external focus on Morgan's family is really fun to watch. She has a sweet relationship with her three kids, whom she co-parents very amicably with her ex-husband, Ludo (Taran Killam). Morgan loves her kids fiercely, and her experience of being a mother often helps her solve cases involving parents and children. Where some TV detectives and consultants may shy away from emotion, Morgan puts it front and center.

7 There's an overarching mystery involving Morgan's ex.

Each episode of High Potential has an individual mystery to be solved, but there is also an overarching mystery that has hung over the beginning of the show so far. This is one of the best procedural tropes, like what How to Get Away With Murder did in its first season with the murder of Lila Stangard (Megan West). In High Potential, Morgan says in the pilot that she never believed the story that her oldest daughter's father, Roman Sinquerra, just left them when he went to pick up diapers.

Selena agrees to investigate Roman's disappearance, as one of Morgan's conditions for taking the job. Early on, Selena learns that diapers were found in Roman's car, which means that he didn't just leave his family. The mystery has yet to be solved, but it seems like more clues will be provided throughout the season. If Roman is, in fact, alive, he might even make an appearance later in the show.

6 There are plot twists in each episode.

Each episode of High Potential centers on a single murder or disappearance, and there is always a twist in the reveal of the killer or kidnapper. As Morgan and Karadec investigate, they usually butt heads over who they think is guilty, before realizing that the suspect was under their noses the whole time. In Episode 6's "Hangover," the murder victim turns out to be an attempted murderer, and her victim had simply killed her in self-defense and does not remember doing it.

The plot twists in High Potential's episodes make every installment interesting and fast-paced, leaving viewers to try to piece together what happened. The episodes are perfect for the live, weekly release, because they each have a big twist and a murderer reveal in them. Even though these individual cases have nothing to do with the show's overarching plotline, they get viewers invested.

5 It has comedic elements.

Due primarily to its hilarious leading lady who's played by a veteran sitcom actress, High Potential is really funny. The show feels a lot like a sitcom pushed into the structure of a procedural, not unlike the way that Psych did. The show plays off of Morgan's habit of always saying what's on her mind, to create some really funny moments. She and Karadec also pair really well together as a comedic duo.

In Episode 5's "Croaked," Morgan crashes a first date of Karadec's with her kids to talk about the case with him. It is a classic sitcom scenario that fits surprisingly well into this show, as her kids eat Karadec's fries and his date looks completely confused. High Potential balances the comedy expertly throughout the show, instead of just simply dumping it all onto one comic relief character.

4 It has a strong central message.

Morgan Gillory starts the show cleaning the LAPD at night, when she can't help but interfere with a murder board that she sees. Morgan initially gets in trouble for tampering with evidence, but Selena sees potential in her. Due to Morgan's natural intellect, she is hired as a consultant for the major crimes division. High Potential is the perfect reminder that it is never too late to change careers or pursue a new dream.

Morgan is naturally extremely intelligent, but she is very new to this career. She sometimes struggles with the strict rules of her profession, and she is unable to keep her emotions out of cases. This is both a setback and an asset, and she and Karadec have to learn from each other and meet in the middle in order to work well together. In spite of starting late in life, Morgan is very good at her job.

3 It is a classic underdog story.

From the beginning of time, TV viewers have never been able to help but root for an underdog. Morgan Gillory is the perfect underdog. She starts off the show with a lot of intellect but very little experience. Her new boss, Selena, vouches for her, but many of Morgan's new coworkers doubt her. One of these is her partner, Karadec, who eventually warms up to Morgan.

Morgan has to constantly win people over and prove them wrong, armed only with her intellect and sharp wit. Even better, she is excellent at her job. Morgan often solves cases that nobody else can, by thinking outside the box and doing things her way. Morgan has become indispensable to the LAPD major crimes unit, because she sees things that other people don't see, and she gives value to even the smallest details.