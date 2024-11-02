ABC's vision for High Potential has stuck with viewers. The series has reported great viewership numbers for the five weeks it has been on the air and has broken some network records. Per a report by Deadline, High Potential Season 1 is ABC's most-watched new series in six years, breaking The Conners' record set in the 2018/2019 TV season. The episode aired on October 22 was watched by 6.83 million viewers in the Live + 7 Days Nielsen ratings, putting ABC at the top of the Tuesday night scripted lineup across broadcast channels for the first time in four years.

The show has continued to win in delayed viewing as streaming brings a bigger audience and pushes episodes past the 10 million viewers. The episode, as mentioned earlier, rose to 10.49 million viewers after streaming data from Hulu and Disney+ was factored in. This is a 191% increase from its Live + Same Day ratings of 3.6 million viewers. It also seems that viewers keep returning for more of Morgan and the team, as there has been no significant drop in viewership after the pilot episode.

What 'High Potential's About?

In High Potential, Kaitlin Olson stars as Morgan, "a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective." It is based on Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), a popular French series. Other stars include Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. The series is written by Drew Goddard, who serves as executive producer alongside Sarah Esberg and Todd Harthan.

Per the official logline below for Episode 7, "One of Us," airing on November 12, Morgan finds himself in a peculiar position when the precinct is held hostage by a group that claims a convicted friend of theirs is innocent. The group allows the team to look at the case with fresh eyes or get blown up.

"Morgan agrees to show Ava around the LAPD, but things quickly take a dangerous turn when the precinct is held hostage by the friends of a recently convicted man. Can Morgan and the detectives outsmart their captors and lead everyone to safety?"

Watch the midseason finale of High Potential when it airs on November 12 after a two-week break. Catch up with all episodes on Hulu before the show returns.

High Potential Release Date September 17, 2024

