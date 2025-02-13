Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for High Potential Season 1.

High Potential has officially wrapped up its first season, and thank goodness that it has already been renewed for a second, because its finale ends on a major cliffhanger. At the start of the season, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) was a night cleaner for the LAPD, and she is now the successful and beloved consultant of the Major Crimes unit. Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), who was once her adversary, has since become her partner. Additionally, as of this episode, Morgan finally has the answer to what happened to her missing ex, Roman Sinquerra (or, at least, part of the answer).

The finale's case is the scariest one that Morgan has worked on yet, as the Major Crimes unit investigates a serial killer who wants to play deadly games with them. This individual kidnaps people, traps them, and lures the LAPD into saving the victim's lives by making them solve riddles. As Morgan, Karadec, Selena (Judy Reyes), Daphne (Javicia Leslie), and Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) work to solve this case, more answers resurface about Roman, and Morgan's personal life moves forward as well.

A Serial Killer Plays Games With the LAPD in the 'High Potential' Season 1 Finale