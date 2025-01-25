In the next episode of High Potential, the show utilizes an on-the-rise style in crime media. It's always fun to see suspects eliminated after their motivations and alibis have been explored in an in-depth and fun way. High Potential Season 1, Episode 11, "The Sauna at the End of the Stairs," dives into Selena's (Judy Reyes) cold case involving a rich family, per the logline below. With a new shiny weapon in her arsenal — Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) — Selena looks at the case with fresh and intelligent eyes, and the case that once proved unsolvable finally moves to the other side.

"Soto reopens an old murder case in the famous Donovan family, determined to uncover the true killer in classic “whodunit” style."

Who Killed Barry? Nobody in 'High Potential' Season 1, Episode 11 Is Willing To Say

"Every cop has that one case they can't get out of their head," Soto says when the video above begins. The death of Barry Johnson in the Donovan family home is that one case for her. She presents the facts to Morgan and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata): Barry was killed at the family home in the sauna. One would think a murderer in the family would make everyone queasy, and they'd want the murderer found, but not in the Donovan family. Rich people tend to protect their own even in serious cases, like when someone has been murdered, and these rich people are no different. "They would lie to protect each other," someone says.

A challenge is posed: "You won't be able to break them." Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, and the family decided to deal with this in-house, but that's not how law enforcement works. Murder mysteries are incredibly hard to solve, especially when no one wants to cooperate. There are too many pieces, and Morgan feels like she might be getting overwhelmed. "I know who did it!" Morgan says after looking at everything from a birds-eye view. Is she right?

There are still two more episodes in High Potential Season 1, but the show will return for Season 2. After record-breaking viewership, ABC renewed High Potential for a second season, expected to premiere in the 2025-2026 TV season. The show averages 7 million viewers within the episode's release week, but that number rises with delayed viewing, crossing the 10 million mark. According to The Wrap, the pilot episode has been seen by more than 20 million viewers across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesdays to watch new episodes on High Potential. You can also catch up on Hulu in the US.

