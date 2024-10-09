ABC is seeing a lot of potential in one of its newest series, High Potential. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series averaged a little over 10 million viewers across all platforms per episode over a seven-day period. The second episode of the season saw its ratings triple within a week with streaming and DVR factored. 3.67 million people tuned in for the live airing of the episode, but by the same day of the following week, the number had ballooned to 10.72 million viewers, nearly tripling. In the 18-49 demo, the show saw a similar increase as it jumped from 0.31 to 2.2.

If the numbers hold, the Kaitlin Olson-led series seems to have a bright future. The series beat a lot of holds, having no boost like Doctor Odyssey, which is paired with 9-1-1, a very successful series. Doctor Odyssey reports close to 14 million cross-platform viewers for the series premiere, which is no minor feat. However, the show boasts several high-profile names, from Ryan Murphy to Don Johnson and Joshua Jackson. Doctor Odyssey is sandwiched between 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy at the sweet slot of 9 p.m.

ABC's New Schedule

The 2024/2025 television season saw a few ABC shows off the air. Station 19 and Not Dead Yet were cancelled and replaced with new shows. In its final season, Station 19's viewership fluctuated weekly, but it averaged 2.5 million viewers in Live + Same Day ratings. In its last season, Not Dead Yet averaged 2.3 million viewers in Live + Same Day ratings.

High Potential and Doctor Odyssey could see some fluctuations as competition heats up, with all NBC and Fox shows now airing and CBS Premiere Week kicking off next week. This will mark the return of television's most-watched series in the previous season, Tracker, and one of CBS' most popular shows, Fire Country. Tuesday night will be highly competitive with the return of FBI Tuesdays, while Thursday night will also see the return of Matlock and Elsbeth.

High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective. It is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI). The series stars Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

