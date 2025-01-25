High Potential is, dare we say it, reaching its highest potential yet. The January 14 episode of ABC's new crime drama series, which has recently been renewed for a second season, has delivered the series' largest viewership record yet for Season 1. According to The Hollywood Reporter, High Potential's first episode of the year garnered a massive viewership record. The episode has accumulated a total of 13.19 million cross-platform viewers, complete with a 2.44 rating, making it the show's highest record so far.

Apart from setting a new record for the series itself, High Potential also brought in the largest viewership record for an ABC drama in over four years since episodes of Grey’s Anatomy dropped back in 2020, according to THR. A total of 4.05 million viewers of the January 14 episode came through Hulu or Hulu on Disney+. Along with High Potential, three ABC shows have been bringing numbers for the network as well, including the January 7 premieres of High Potential's fellow crime dramas Will Trent and The Rookie.

‘High Potential’ Is a Surprise Hit for ABC