We've been waiting for new High Potential and now we have some new images to give us our fill of the series. Kaitlin Olson stars as Morgan, a single mom who uses her intelligence to become way too important at her job. She's meant to be a cleaner for the police department but she ends up organizing evidence in a way that helps the department solve a crime and so she becomes an unlikely team with Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). The show has been on hiatus since the middle of November but with a January return, fans are excited for what cases are to come across Karadec (and Morgan's) desk!

The last episode had Ava (Amirah J) and Morgan trapped at the precinct when they are held hostage by friends of a convincted man. After the action packed episode, we were left with weeks where no High Potential came our way. Episode 8, titled "Obsessed", is set to be released on January 7 and new images show us a bit more of what is going to happen. Including Karadec and Morgan talking to Paul James Jordan. There are also pictures of Judy Reyes' Selena Soto and Javicia Leslie's Daphne in the episode as well!

The episode 8 synopsis is as follows: "Morgan begins to let her guard down on her date with Tom. The team investigates a mysterious young girl who was found attacked on a beach while Soto comes one step closer to finding out what happened to Roman."

The Joy of an Unlikely Pairing