With all thirteen episodes now having aired, High Potential has officially concluded its first season. The season saw a lot of changes for Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), who started out as a night cleaner for the LAPD, and has since become the Major Crimes unit's star consultant. The season also saw Morgan develop close relationships with her team at the LAPD: her partner, Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), her boss, Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), and two of her coworkers and now friends, Daphne (Javicia Leslie) and Oz (Deniz Akdeniz).

After Season 1 ended on a number of cliffhangers, the wait for Season 2 is already excruciating. In the meantime, now is the perfect time for those who haven't seen the show to catch up, and for those who already love it to start rewatching– either all at once, or with any particular episode. This is every episode of High Potential Season 1, ranked.