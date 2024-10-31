The best thing about High Potential is how unique weekly cases are. The show promises one of the most unique in its fall finale episode. In High Potential Season 1, Episode 7, "One of Us," Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) finds herself in a peculiar position where she's the investigator and hostage after the precinct is taken hostage, per the official logline below. The situation is made worse by her daughter's presence when the precinct is overrun and threats of violence are dished out. The promo for the November 12 episode previews this arc and the team's attempt to end the situation without any loss of life on either side.

"Morgan agrees to show Ava around the LAPD, but things quickly take a dangerous turn when the precinct is held hostage by the friends of a recently convicted man. Can Morgan and the detectives outsmart their captors and lead everyone to safety?"

Morgan Should Have Stayed Home in 'High Potential' Season 1, Episode 7.

"Morgan, I thought you were off today," Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) says when Morgan and Ava (Amirah J) show up at the precinct. Morgan reveals she's showing Ava where she works. "What a fun surprise," Karadec responds. The precinct is in for another surprise that is not so fun when a group of people storm it. "An innocent man is about to spend his life in prison for a murder he did not commit," one of the invaders says. These are not your regular hostage takers because they claim a righteous cause and offer the police an opportunity to right their wrongs. "Which gives you a second chance to find the real killer," they add.

The situation is quite unnerving because they threaten to blow up the precinct if their demands are unmet. "No one walks out of here alive unless you do," they warn. "Who's your best detective?" they ask as a shell-shocked Morgan raises her hand. Morgan has not been in significant danger since she started working with the LAPD, but this situation has changed everything. The fact that Ava is also in the precinct heightens the risk.

Will she be as effective with this much emotional involvement in the case? Will they find the real killer before their captors run out of patience? Find out when "One of Us" airs on ABC on Tuesday, November 12. Catch up on Hulu before the new episode airs.

High Potential Release Date September 17, 2024 Cast Javicia Leslie , Kaitlin Olson , Deniz Akdeniz , Amirah J , Matthew Lamb , Judy Reyes , Daniel Sunjata Garret Dillahunt , TJ Lee , Kayvon Esmaili , Ariella Amar , Michelle C. Bonilla , Kerry O'Malley , Graham Rogers , Maia Jae Bastidas , Pamela Roylance , Rosslyn Luke , Sebastien Roberts Seasons 1 Expand

