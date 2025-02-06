Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) has been racking up wins throughout High Potential Season 1. Every case she's worked on has been solved, but is there one that even her intellect can't crack? In the season finale episode airing on Tuesday, January 14, the team works on a seemingly juvenile case that tests Morgan's intellect in a significant way. The logline below for High Potential Season 1, Episode 13, "Let's Play," teases a broad investigation as multiple kidnappings send the team on wild chases to find clues. ABC released a sneak peek that shows the team trying to stay ahead of their perp, but they're possibly too smart to get caught.

"An anonymous tip to the LAPD sparks an unusual multiple-victim kidnapping investigation, forcing the team to rely on board games and puzzles to track down their suspect."

The LAPD is Drawn Into a Bizarre Game in 'High Potential' Season 1, Episode 13.

The video above begins with some intel landing on the LAPD's lap. An email with an image of someone kidnapped arrives with a message: "Two hours to make your move." Morgan and the team race to find the victim and, in the process, realize this is a game designed specifically for them. After solving this puzzle, another clue is left. The video features child-like music but is quite ominous, complimenting the bizarre dolls sent to them with another message: "The fun has just begun."

Their target is well ahead of the team since they're watching them, and to prove it, they set off Oz's (Deniz Akdeniz) airbag, smacking him squarely in the face. He passes out and becomes the latest kidnapping victim. "This case, it's just different from the rest," Morgan admits. The meticulousness of the clues leads Morgan to admit this person "is kinda brilliant." Too brilliant for her? The team has little time since one of their own is in danger. "He's not gonna stop until he gets a win," Morgan says as the video ends.

The promo teases a different case for High Potential as the team stands to lose a lot. Oz has been taken and Morgan meets someone quite brilliant. "Let's Play" marks the end for the show this TV season but it will be back next season. After record-breaking viewership, ABC renewed High Potential for Season 2 before Season 1 was done airing. That means more cases and more Morgan.

Tune in to ABC this Tuesday, February 11, to watch the season finale and see if she catches this criminal. Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu in the US.