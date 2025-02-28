Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for 'High Potential' Season 1.

High Potential has only just wrapped up its first season, but with a number of questions left unsolved, the wait for Season 2 is going to be very stressful. The season followed Morgan Gillory's (Kaitlin Olson) journey at the LAPD from a night cleaner to a consultant for the Major Crimes unit. The season finale continues multiple major storylines from the season, including the continuing development of Morgan's close relationship with her partner, Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). The season has also had a central mystery hanging over it– what happened to Morgan's missing ex and Ava's (Amirah J) father, Roman Sinquerra?

Each episode of High Potential shows the LAPD Major Crimes unit solving a murder or missing person's case that gets resolved by the end of the episode. In the Season 1 finale, they investigate a killer who has been using his victims in order to play games with the LAPD. It doesn't get resolved by the end of the season, and will definitely lead into Season 2. High Potential is a very intentional show that seems to be careful with all the clues that it drops. In order to theorize about what might come in Season 2, it's worth analyzing every detail from the High Potential Season 1 finale that doesn't make sense.