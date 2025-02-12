With High Potential already renewed for a second run, many plans are in motion, especially after that major Season 1 finale, which left viewers with more questions than answers. The crime drama, based on the 2021 French and Belgian TV series HPI, premiered on September 17, 2024, and was renewed last month, but no return date has been unveiled yet.

As fans count down till more news about the upcoming season circulates, showrunner Todd Harthan recently gave a few details about the plans for the new installment, promising to address those Season 1 cliffhangers. Harthan told TheWrap:

“We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season. I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] ‘Oh, let’s put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we’ll get to them later,’ … you should probably satisfy one or the other, so the audience doesn’t get pissed.”

Breaking down strategies for the beginning of High Potential Season 2, the EP doesn’t intend to introduce Morgan’s ex, Roman, right away as it’s a “tricky” storyline to “get right.” Roman was revealed to be alive in the Season 1 finale, and Karadec knows where he is. Harthan also noted that while the new season will “answer some other big questions,” it will also “deepen the mystery before we really unpack too much or introduce somebody too soon.”

Kaitlin Olson Shares ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Ideas

Image via ABC

As plans for Season 2 of High Potential progress steadily, Kaitlin Olson, who stars as Morgan and serves as a co-producer, has a few ideas for her character’s return and the season in general. During the same interview, she voiced her excitement to play around with “the Morgan vision,” which she felt was a bit different “or wildly different” in every episode of the first season. She also hopes the season explores the relationship between characters more than it did in Season 1, as she shared:

“Definitely exploring the relationships between characters more as well —I want to know what goes on with Soto’s life. A first season, you really have to give the main character most of the heavy lifting, because that’s the person that you’re interested in. I know that people are excited to dig into all of our other wonderful actors and their characters’ backgrounds, so I think that that’ll be really fun to do.”

How Many Episodes Will ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Have?

Image via ABC

Harthan, on the other hand, looks forward to slowing down and having more conversations with everyone, as there wasn't the time to do that with the prequel season of High Potential. He also touched on the number of episodes that will make up Season 2, saying:

"We don’t know yet — we just know that we are coming back. I always assume it’s going to be at that 13 sweet spot, and then who knows after that?... There’s so much to do that however many episodes we have, each one of them will give us an opportunity to dig into the other characters in a meaningful way.”

High Potential Season 2 has no premiere date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future news about the show's return.