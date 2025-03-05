High Potential Season 1 might have succeeded in entertaining viewers with Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and her interesting condition, but the show barely scratched the surface of the character and other characters. The 13-episode season was not enough to properly explore relationships. However, High Potential's showrunner Todd Harthan told TV Line that some questions will be answered when the show returns for Season 2. One of them is what happened between Morgan and the father of her two younger children, Ludo (Taran Killam). The season showed them co-parenting successfully but never explained how they got there. “I think the audience has a real appetite to find out what really happened,” Harthan said. He previewed the creative team's challenge in Season 2, saying:

“What was it like the day they sat down and had a conversation about what wasn’t working? How did they decide how they should co-parent? What caused that? So now it’s our job to come up with a story.”

'High Potential' Season 2 Will Tell the Story of What Happened Between Morgan and Ludo

Image via ABC

While he was not committed to any, Harthan shared some avenues the show could use to revisit their relationship and how it got to where it is. Maybe Morgan will work on a case "that hits a certain nerve and reminds her of that period in their lives," or “a new love coming into one of their lives where they have to sort of explore that chapter." But whatever happens, "We absolutely will tell that story. What happened between them? I think we’re going to answer that question this year," he said.

High Potential will get this opportunity in the already renewed second season. The show was a breakout hit for ABC and was renewed before the first season was done airing because it was doing quite well in linear and streaming. The Season 1 finale delivered 13.2 million viewers in one week. The finale revealed that the show benefited from word of mouth in the key demo, delivering a 6% higher rating than previous episodes.

Apart from Olson, High Potential also stars Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena. It was written by Drew Goddard and is based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI). Season 2 does not have a premiere date yet but is expected to return in the 2025/2026 television season.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and stream past episodes on Hulu.