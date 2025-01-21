There appears to be very high potential for Kaitlin Olson's new series, as High Potential Season 2 is on the way. ABC has announced that it has renewed its popular crime drama series for a second season, coming off an initial run that saw the show become one of the network's most popular series in recent memory. High Potential Season 2 has few details available, given that the show's first season isn't even finished yet. However, the preemptive renewal clearly means that the network is high on the show.

High Potential, like many network shows, is a police procedural with a bit of a twist. The show stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother who works as a cleaner for the Los Angeles Police Department, working as an LAPD nighttime janitor to support her three children. Morgan goes about her mundane life - all while the LAPD doesn't realize she possesses a "high potential" 160 IQ. However, when Morgan's sharp mind helps the police solve a case, she will be thrust from her days as a janitor into a new role with the LAPD's top crimes unit.

The show still has three episodes remaining in its first season, with Episode 10, "Chutes and Murders," set to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 21. In addition to Olson, High Potential also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. The show, which comes from 20th Century Television, is based on the French TV series HPI, and was created by Drew Goddard. Goddard also executive produces for his Goddard Textiles banner alongside Sarah Esberg and High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan. Olson also produces.

'High Potential' Has Become a Big ABC Hit

ABC must undoubtedly be happy with the way High Potential has been received. The show became a breakout immediately upon its release, and reportedly became ABC's most-watched new series in six years, breaking a record previously held by The Connors. The show's Jan. 7 episode drew more than 12.9 viewers across all platforms, and each episode reportedly averages about 5.74 million viewers, according to the network.

Olson has previously opened up about her love of the show and her character. "I got really excited about this character, just the fact that she is scrappy, she's a single mom, she's making ends meet and always has, she doesn’t rely on anyone else, and she doesn't love authority," Olson told Collider. "And then, she gets thrown into this situation where she has an opportunity to use all the skills that she has, but she's never really seen as benefits, for the most part. She gets to use those skills and be appreciated for them, and it doesn't make her a weirdo, it makes her valuable. It's just a very complex character that's very well-rounded and complicated. It was a very exciting opportunity to play that."

New episodes of High Potential Season 1 air on ABC on Tuesdays. Prior episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

High Potential A single mom with a brilliant but unconventional mind becomes an unlikely crime-solving partner to a by-the-book detective. Her unique ability to piece together clues that others overlook makes her indispensable to the LAPD Major Crimes unit, leading to an unorthodox but highly effective investigative duo. Release Date September 17, 2024 Main Genre Drama Network ABC Cast Javicia Leslie , Kaitlin Olson , Deniz Akdeniz , Amirah J , Matthew Lamb , Judy Reyes , Daniel Sunjata Garret Dillahunt , TJ Lee , Kayvon Esmaili , Ariella Amar , Michelle C. Bonilla , Kerry O'Malley , Graham Rogers , Maia Jae Bastidas , Pamela Roylance , Rosslyn Luke , Sebastien Roberts Seasons 1 Creator(s) Drew Goddard Expand

