In the more than a month since the Season 1 finale of High Potential, audiences around the world have managed to keep the series at the top of the charts on both Hulu and Disney+. Its growing following has solidified it as one of the most successful new titles to come over the last year, and the fact that it didn’t receive a back-half of episodes (likely due to Kaitlin Olson’s busy schedule), has kept audiences hung up on the cliffhanger. While we know that a second season is on the way, little has been revealed about the timing and when we can expect to see the continuation of Morgan’s (Olson) story on our screens. Thankfully, Olson gave audiences a look into the process, while addressing attendees at a Q&A following a screening in London.

According to the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, cameras will soon pick up and begin rolling the highly-anticipated next batch of episodes, with Olson telling the audience,

“I just wrapped Hacks... yeah so season four just finished, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia… I finished the end of last year – Season 17 is coming out… in the spring, I believe. And I’m gonna go home and be a mum for a couple months and then we start shooting this again in May.”

Right now, Olson is one of the hardest-working actresses in Hollywood, and we’re happy to see her finally step into the spotlight and lead her own series. Her nearly two decades of work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia have seen her master ensemble performances alongside the rest of the gang, Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton, while her recurring role on Hacks has introduced her impeccable comedic timing to another fandom. But, with her leading appearance on High Potential, Olson is not only able to flex her comedic chops that made her famous, but also allows her to dip into the more dramatic side of things.

What Else Do We Know About Season 2 of 'High Potential'?