In just one week, ABC will welcome a new show to its family of primetime programming with the Kaitlin Olson-led High Potential. Ahead of the premiere, Collider is excited to preview the murder-of-the-week procedural with a new featurette highlighting Olson and the cast as they get into character for a wild ride that should be equal parts dramatic and comedic. Daredevil creator Drew Goddard is behind the project, which follows a single mother burdened with a high IQ in a job that wastes her potential — as a cleaner at the LAPD. Yet, as Olson shows, her uncanny ability to solve crimes that baffle detectives lands her an unlikely partnership with a seasoned investigator, whom she often clashes with.

Olson describes her character Morgan in the sneak peek as "scrappy" and "self-sufficient," taking care of three kids in different phases of their lives while tidying up the office and providing a hint or two to the police while everyone's out, much to Karadec's (Daniel Sunjata) chagrin. The laughs come with the dynamic between her and Sunjata, who plays things by the books as her new partner. Morgan is only given a chance to succeed, however, thanks to Lt. Soto (Judy Reyes), who takes a risk by bringing her on as a consultant after realizing her ability to correct mistakes. Also working in the office is Javicia Leslie's Daphne, another investigator who appears to be on a similar wavelength to Morgan. High Potential was a must-join for the Batwoman star given the excellent writing from the pilot onward.

Beyond the office, Olson says that Morgan is a more complex character with a sense of humor that lets her flex her It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia muscles while taking a more dramatic turn. Part of that comes from her family dynamic with her angsty, combative teenage daughter Ava (Amirah J.), wildly intelligent young son Elliot (Matthew Lamb), and a baby. In all, the show promises something new from the procedural format carried by what Olson's co-star Deniz Akdeniz calls a powerhouse performance from the Emmy-nominated actress.

Where Else Have We Seen Olson?

High Potential is based on the beloved French comedy series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel with Olson taking on a similar role to that of Audrey Fleurot. Since playing Sweet Dee Reynolds on It's Always Sunny, Olson's career has taken flight much like her co-stars as she's gone on to play Emmy-nominated roles in Hacks and Flipped. Most recently, she brought her comedic talents to Netflix for Incoming, though she's also boasted roles in Finding Dory, Champions, and Agent Elvis. Her latest turn is another chance to take the lead in a series and carve a spot for herself among ABC's lineup for the fall, which also includes returning favorites like Abbott Elementary and the newcomer from Ryan Murphy, Doctor Odyssey.

High Potential premiers on ABC on September 17 with episodes set to stream afterward on Hulu. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

