We’ve long known that Kaitlin Olson had the gusto it took to be the leading name on a call sheet, but it just had to be the right production. Finally, she’s found it with High Potential — a crime drama with a touch of comedy, which has allowed her to step into her position as leading lady and dig into her more dramatic side, while also showcasing her ungodly amounts of charisma and comedic timing. And, the world is in total agreement with us as, even after one month since the ABC procedural bid adieu to audiences (for now) in its Season 1 finale, the title is still climbing Top 10 charts around the globe.

According to FlixPatrol, High Potential is toppling Disney+ and Hulu in more than 50 — count it — fifty countries, where it continues to move up and down the Top 10 charts. Despite the show’s Season 1 finale dropping on February 11, audiences are still catching up with (or perhaps rewatching) the gripping debut set of episodes from the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star’s latest foray into her own thing. Countries like Romania, Norway, Lithuania, and Estonia are fully leaning into the comedic genius that is Olson as she leads a stellar ensemble that also includes Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) and Judy Reyes (Scrubs).

Source: FlixPatrol