This Tuesday’s episode of High Potential was, without a doubt, very different from what viewers are used to, given how things turned out with the hostage situation at the precinct. Although everyone eventually made it out of the building alive, including Tom (JD Pardo), who ended up in the hospital after taking a bullet, the nightmare cannot just be forgotten, especially by Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and her family. With this, showrunner Todd Harthan recently explained how that will affect the family moving forward and what’s in store when the crime drama series returns.

High Potential is set to return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, for the second half of Season 1, and with it comes several exciting storylines that will rip viewers’ hearts out, according to Harthan. Speaking with TVLine, the EP said of what’s to be expected:

"It’s big in the back half [of Season 1]. It’s big and it’s exciting. It really blooms in three of our back six [episodes]. What I did not want to do was drop these little bread crumbs [in the first half of the season] and not give the audience something more substantial in the back half as a promise to what could come in a future season. Obviously, it impacts Morgan, but by extension, it also gets to Ava. There are some really wonderful things in that story that happen between mother and daughter that I think the audience is going to love. Some of it will be exciting and mysterious, and some of it will just rip your heart out."

Things Are About to Be Different between Ava & Morgan in 'High Potential'

Image via ABC

Fans will agree that the “One of Us” episode of High Potential was quite traumatic, especially for Ava (Amirah J), who was only visiting her mother at work for the day but ended up getting caught up in the hostage situation. While showrunner Harthan broke down the episode, he also shed light on how it would affect the duo as the season progresses.

“I think you’ll be surprised by how it affects them. Ava has always resented Morgan on some level because she has this gift that Ava doesn’t have, even though her little brother does. But now she’s witnessed life-and-death circumstances, and she’s seen the value of her mother’s gift. What you get moving forward is this young woman seeing her mother through a slightly different lens.”

The midseason return of High Potential is set for Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.