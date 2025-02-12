After celebrating a successful first season on ABC, Kaitlin Olson’s crime-drama with a hint of comedy, High Potential, continues to live up to its title. According to FlixPatrol, the procedural is scoring high globally on both Disney+ and Hulu, where it holds the number one spot in more than 10 countries, including Albania, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Ireland and New Zealand. Even in areas where it falls below the top spot, the series is still a hit, dotting the Top 10 charts of numerous countries, such as Bulgaria, Chile, Costa Rica, Iceland, Paraguay, and more.

The series has been an immediate favorite since it premiered on the network back in September, quickly drawing in viewers to the Olson and Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me)-fronted production. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress stars in High Potential as Morgan, a single mother who works as a cleaning lady at the offices of the LAPD. Morgan’s gift and curse is that she has a stunningly high IQ of 160 and, after inadvertently helping the detectives solve a homicide, she becomes a consultant for the team — much to the chagrin of Sunjata’s Detective Karadec. Slowly but surely, Morgan begins to earn the respect of her peers, and brings a much-needed breath of fresh air and empathy to the force.

Over the last almost two decades, audiences have watched as Olson worked alongside her husband, Rob McElhenney, and their pals, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Danny DeVito on the hit dark comedy series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. While we can’t wait for the show’s seventeenth season to arrive, it’s wonderful to see Olson step outside the box we’ve seen her in for so long, blending her comedy roots with an emotionally-driven and dramatic storyline week after week. While she was able to spread her wings and step out from the gang’s shadow on her other short-lived comedy series, The Mick, as well as on HBO’s smash-hit series, Hacks, we’re thrilled that Olson is finally getting to bask in the spotlight in High Potential.

Meet the Rest of the ‘High Potential’ Cast