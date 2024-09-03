Cleaning ladies are known for just that: cleaning. Unless it's Thony from The Cleaning Lady on Fox, who uses her numerous talents to survive. Now, Kaitlin Olson is bringing her own version of a cleaning lady to ABC's new series, High Potential. Contrary to Thony's actions, Olson's character, Morgan, solves crimes instead of helping cover them up. According to ABC, High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective. [The series is] based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).

A new trailer for the show takes the viewer deep into Morgan's world. When it begins, Morgan heads for work at night, and it is revealed that she works as a cleaner for the police department. She works the night shift, so she's usually flying solo with some music. One night, she knocks down a box full of case files while dancing around as she cleans the floors. As she puts the files back together, she realizes something is off with the conclusion the detectives have derived from the crime scene evidence. She changes the board and identifies a victim who had been labeled as a suspect.

If there is one thing detectives hate more than being lied to, it is their work being messed with. The following morning finds the case's detective throwing fits when his board is changed. CCTV footage finds the culprit, and Morgan is brought in. She is questioned and reveals the telltale signs she saw that led her to conclude that they had reached the wrong conclusion. The police department enlists Morgan to help with cases, and she can't say no since she's a single mother with several kids and could use the money. Other detectives are puzzled, but their superior remains steadfast when she realizes Morgan has high potential. Morgan is paired with a seasoned detective who can't stand her antics.

Who Is Behind 'High Potential'?

Olson, best known for playing Sweet Dee in It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, leads the cast of High Potential. She has a knack for comedy, as seen in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and her latest appearance in Incoming. The trailer teases a drama series with some comedy, which makes it a perfect role for Olson. Other cast members include Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. The series is written by Drew Goddard.

High Potential premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 17, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will stream later on Hulu. In the meantime, you can watch the original French series on the streamer right now.

Watch on Hulu