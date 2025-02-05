There’s a Face/Off reunion brewing between John Travolta and Gina Gershon in Collider's exclusive first look at the brand-new trailer for High Rollers. Although Travolta won’t be trading faces with Nicolas Cage (but how do we know they really swapped back?) this time around, the movie still has crime drama roots, with the Saturday Night Fever actor appearing as a thief with some incredible talents. Arriving in theaters, on-demand, and on digital on March 14, the Ives-helmed movie looks to be another explosive one from the director behind Savage Salvation and Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Travolta’s Mason is on the lam in our exclusive first look at High Rollers, when he’s pulled back into the heist game courtesy of Danny Pardo’s Salazar. Although he’s hesitant at first, after his beloved Decker (Gershon) is threatened by the fellow criminal, Mason gives the offer a second chance. The job? Pulling off a major robbery at a gorgeous hotel and casino where their target is sealed within the penthouse’s safe. Mason and his extraordinary team of talented thieves move quickly to get the mission done, but there are plenty of life-threatening obstacles in their way. While Mason leads the charge, Decker takes matters into her hands, showing that she’s not in need of saving and is perfectly capable of being her own knight in shining armor. Still, with heaps of cash up for grabs, power moves will be played and someone will come out empty-handed.

Who Is Behind ‘High Rollers’?

Along with cinematic legends Travolta and Gershon, the film also features performances from Lukas Haas (Inception, The Revenant) and Quavo (Savage Salvation). While you may not recognize the filmmaker’s name, Ives is simply a pseudonym for producer and director, Randall Emmett. Known for producing major Hollywood titles like The Irishman, Gotti, 2 Guns, and The Wicker Man, Emmett goes by his pseudonym to separate his two titles. High Rollers marks his fourth foray into filmmaking and serves as a follow-up to his 2024 production, Cash Out. As for the script, Chris Sivertson served as the film’s scribe, with previous credits under his belt such as The Image of You, Double Life, and Sorority Sister Killer.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for High Rollers above and see it in cinemas on March 14, or from the comfort of your own home on digital and demand the same day.