Fifteen years ago, High School Musical 2 debuted on the Disney Channel, obliterating cable viewership records, and continuing the High School Musical (HSM) frenzy started by the first film. Unlike the first and third films, the sequel finds the characters removed from their school setting, taking place during their summer vacation. Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale), Ryan (Lucas Grabeel), Chad (Corbin Bleu), and Taylor (Monique Coleman) spend the summer at the Lava Springs country club, where they work, relax, and, of course, prepare for a big musical moment in the country club’s annual talent show. Years later, the sequel remains the best entry in the series by fully embracing the camp aesthetic of the musical genre.

No genre of film better embraces the camp aesthetic than the Hollywood musical. Since the genre’s origins in the twenties, Hollywood musicals have embraced the disinterest in narrative logic, the prioritization of spectacle over substance, and the disregard for strict gender conformity: all key tenets of camp. Movies from the genre’s Golden Age (from the mid-1930s to early 60s) are routinely celebrated as pinnacles of camp filmmaking (including Gold Diggers of 1933, The Pirate, and Gentleman Prefer Blondes). Though contemporary musicals may lean into campiness more than, say, your average dramatic thriller, they also try to ground their musicality with either a sense of realism or seriousness to balance out the inherent over-the-top-ness that comes with characters singing and dancing.

High School Musical 2 shines so brightly because of its complete indifference to attaining a sense of realism through narrative logic. Whereas the first and third movies try to ground the characters in a somewhat realistic school setting, the second takes place at Lava Springs, an exaggerated country club that caters to the abundantly wealthy. Sharpay and Ryan’s parents are on the board of directors at the club, so they spend their summer there on vacation. Sharpay wants to recruit Troy for a duet performance in the country club’s annual talent show, so she gets him a job. However, one of Troy’s conditions for working there is that he can also get Gabriella, Chad, Taylor, and about fifteen of his other friends hired. Does this make any sense when thinking about actual hiring practices? Absolutely not. Does it matter? Not in the least because the film pledges itself to this level of convenience in order to get characters together to sing and dance. Why else would there be an annual talent show featuring teenage talent at an affluent country club?

Visually, the film commits to camp spectacle from the movie’s opening. High School Musical 2 opens with a montage of empty East High settings featured in the first film, like the basketball court and the cafeteria. This montage transitions to the cast of characters waiting out the final minutes of their school year as the iconic theater/homeroom teacher Ms. Darbus (Alyson Reed) yammers on. Each time the camera returns to a shot of Ms. Darbus, the clock grows, emphasizing the hands ticking toward the kids’ freedom. In sequence, these two elements of the film signal that we are leaving the grounded world of the original film behind for a more spectacular world detached from the real.

High School Musical 2 is at its campiest during the film’s musical numbers, especially those featuring Sharpay and Ryan. “Fabulous,” the second number in the film and the first at Lava Springs, is a delightful celebration of excess at every level. Sharpay is dressed in her signature all-pink, all-sparkle outfits, surrounded by enough hot pink objects to make Barbie jealous. The complementary light pinks, yellows, and blues of the number make each of the hues pop, recalling the highly saturated aesthetic of MGM’s camp classics. Supporting the colorful composition are the film’s references to the influential choreography of camp maestro Busby Berkeley, with multiple overhead shots used to capture the dancers in geometric patterns performing with props. “Fabulous” reinforces its over-the-top visuals with lyrics that celebrate excess. Unsurprisingly based on the title, the song is about wanting everything to be as fabulous as possible—a goal shared with camp aesthetics.

“Fabulous” also introduces one of the sonic incongruities that read as camp: perceptible vocal effects. In the song’s second verse, Tisdale’s vocals are modulated to give them a sharper edge. Later in the film, during Troy’s oft-memed “Bet on It” number, Efron’s vocals are manipulated during the film’s bridge with a near-robotic effect. Neither one of these examples is used as pitch correction to touch-up the singers’ performances (well, maybe slightly for Efron who didn't sing in the first film), but to create aurally interesting moments during the songs. In doing so, though, the film eschews realism as these vocals would be impossible to achieve without studio production. By repeatedly employing these effects, High School Musical 2 demonstrates its prioritization of spectacle, in this case, sonic spectacle, over realism.

Campiness is not reserved just for the film’s illogicality or spectacle, as the movie continues the camp tradition of playing with gender roles. During a country club staff baseball game, Gabriella tries to convince the East High kids to perform in the annual talent show. Chad refuses because he does sports, not musical theater. Ryan questions him, “You don’t think dancing takes some game?” Chad tells Ryan to prove himself in a baseball game, which leads to the “I Don’t Dance” number, where Ryan tries to convince Chad that dancing and playing sports are equitable athletics. The choreography involves players leaping from base to base and break dancing on home plate. The number merrily celebrates the athleticism of dancing and challenges the long-enduring binary that associates sports with masculinity and dancing with femininity. Though certainly not the most provocative example of camp gender play (this is a mid-2000s Disney Channel film, after all), the number gleefully eschews conformity.

Though every entry in the High School Musical franchise employs camp to some degree, no film in the series embraces it more fully than High School Musical 2. Whether the film is circumventing realism, accentuating visual spectacle, or destabilizing gender norms, nearly every element of the film is campy. To quote Sharpay, High School Musical 2’s campiness makes it simply fabulous!