It's been almost fifteen years since High School Musical 3: Senior Year brought the story of the original generation of Wildcats to a close, sending the talented performers into a bright future as they headed off to college. The latest season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series brought a surprising update regarding what happened to the beloved characters played by Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron after the credits rolled, and they don't find themselves in a position that would be expected when it comes to a story produced by the Disney Channel.

Is There a Fourth 'High School Musical' Movie?

A fourth entry in the High School Musical film series hasn't been produced by Disney, and there isn't such a project in development either. The updates connected to the characters from the original movies came from the latest season of the Disney+ series, where a fictionalized version of the studio is filming a fourth installment. The potential High School Musical 4 is never shown, and it's only meant to serve as the base for the plot of the final season of the spinoff series. But in the short moments the fictional film is discussed, some details about the fate of the Wildcats are revealed.

The actors from the original trilogy that come back for one final dance are Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman. Chad, Ryan, and Taylor find themselves in the halls of East High once again, ready to use their inspirational story to push the new kids forward as they make crucial choices that will affect their future. Even if the actors are not a part of a real sequel, watching them reflect on the impact the franchise had on their lives while trying to help people who are in the same place they were in when the movies premiered is so wholesome.

Since the series happens in an approximate version of a real time pace, fifteen years have also passed since the release of the third High School Musical movie in the world of the show. The last time audiences saw the original characters from the trilogy, the Wildcats were ready to go college to show the world what they had to offer, taking their talents towards bigger stages. But sometimes, life isn't as magical as Disney movies paint it out to be.

What Happened to the Wildcats After 'High School Musical 3'?

When Ryan is introduced once more in the final season of the series, it's revealed that he has a boyfriend who has come to support him in his high school reunion. The debate regarding the character's sexual orientation was always a present subject in discussions among fans, and what they suspected for so long has finally been confirmed by the studio. On the other hand, Chad and Taylor have been happily married for a few years, and they look like they're still going strong by the time of the reunion event. However, the fact that Troy and Gabriella are currently in couples' therapy is briefly mentioned by their friends.

When it comes to the adults who helped the Wildcats back in the day, Bart Johnson returns to portray himself, as the actor is announced to be a part of the fourth High School Musical movie. To some people's dismay, Johnson is in charge of informing the new Wildcats about the fact that the production team for the new film will be taking over their school, complicating the schedule of their school musical. Alyson Reed also comes back to play herself, as she returns to the role of Ms. Darbus. The actress also provides advice and guidance to the new stars of East High.

Troy and Gabriella being sent to couples' therapy shouldn't come as a surprise when thinking about it for a second, considering how their relationship wasn't stable throughout the three films in the franchise. For any given reason, they were constantly arguing with one another, only to fix their problems through a lovely musical number. But as adults, it looks like it will take more than romantic sequences directed by Kenny Ortega to get to the bottom of their differences. Funnily enough, Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) isn't even talked about in the show, leaving the fate of the actors they couldn't come to a deal with relatively vague.

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Introduces a New Legacy at East High

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is centered on a new generation of Wildcats. Ricky (Joshua Bassett), Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and the other kids are just happy to feel like they belong and finally have a safe space in the drama club. The first musical production they ever worked on as a group was a stage adaptation of the first High School Musical film. It's the same school, with different students, but a familiar sense of friendship and romance expressed through song.

In the previous season, the Wildcats went to a summer camp where they got to meet Corbin Bleu for the first time, as the actor was producing a documentary for a fictional version of Disney+. And while Lucas Grabeel had previously appeared in the series during a dream sequence, Bleu's appearance marked the first time the new characters officially interacted with the original Wildcat generation. Now, during their final bow, Gina (Sofia Wylie), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) and the rest of their friends get to talk with the older actors as equals, instead of wide-eyed kids looking up to a celebrity.

The beauty of having four seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is how it allowed its characters to grow, going from loud teenagers in the first episodes to young adults in the final season. Their journey is reflected in their relationship with the older cast, as they're about to begin their adult lives. While no one knows where Troy, Gabriella, and Sharpay are, Chad, Taylor, and Ryan's return should be enough to let audiences know that the iconic Disney Channel characters grew up to be the lovely people they always proved they were more than a decade ago.

