Disney+ Renews ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ for Season 2 Ahead of Streamer’s Launch

We’re all in this together for at least one more season. Disney+ has renewed the incredibly titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a season 2 before the streaming service debuts on November 12. This marks the first official renewal for Disney+, which also has big-name seres like The Mandalorian, Loki, WandaVision, and Falcon and Winter Soldier coming down the pipeline. Created and executive produced by Ted Federle, season 2 of HSM: TM: TS will begin production early next year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ to Disney+,” Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+, said in a statement. “Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy.”

The series actually has one promisingly clever meta-premise, inspired by the popular High School Musical trilogy that ran on the Disney Channel and synchronize-danced Zac Efron into stardom. The Disney+ show will follow a group of high-schoolers attempting to stage a live performance of High School Musical while navigating the classic foibles that come before college. It is also, itself, a musical. Back when I attended the D23 presentation, the streaming service was hyping this thing up hard, and that together with the early renewal seems to suggest Disney is really high on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. For more on Disney+, here’s the ultra-comprehensive list of everything coming to the streaming service.