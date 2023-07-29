The Big Picture Funko pays homage to the original High School Musical with new mini figures of Troy Bolton, Gabriella Montez, and Sharpay Evans, appealing to long-time fans.

The High School Musical franchise remains one of Disney's most successful releases, launching the careers of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and more.

The popularity of the franchise led to the series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which continues to capture the charm of the original films.

To commemorate Disney's 100th year of providing magical and enchanting entertainment, Funko has added another collection that will undoubtedly appeal to long-time, millennial fans: High School Musical-inspired Funko Pop figures. Inspired by the 2006 Disney film, the toy company released miniature figures of fan-favorites Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, along with the "Fabulous" Sharpay Evans. Available for pre-order via Entertainment Earth, the newly released minifigures retail for $11.99.

Funko has been releasing miniature figures inspired by popular Disney characters, including Moana, Mirabel from Encanto, Elsa from Frozen, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, and Disney's iconic mascots Mickey Mouse and Minnie. On the non-animated side, the company also released a plethora of Disney Channel-inspired collectibles, such as Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, and the 2006 movie High School Musical. With the franchise's spin-off, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, dropping its fourth season on August 9, Funko paid homage to the OG characters that paved the way for the new ones.

Over 16 Years Later, the Original High School Musical Is Still “Soaring” and “Flying”

The coming-of-age musical franchise is still one of Disney's most successful releases to date. It made household names out of its then-rising stars, including Zac Efron (Troy), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), and Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie). After the success of the first film installment in 2006, High School Musical 2 premiered a year later, followed by High School Musical 3: Senior Year in 2008. In addition, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, a standalone spin-off starring Tisdale as Sharpay Evans, was released in 2011.

While we can all blame High School Musical for raising our expectations for high school back then, there is no denying that the franchise provided a variety of iconic, tuneful tracks, including "Break Free," "Start of Something New," "What I've Been Looking For," "We're All In This Together," "Gotta Go My Own Way," "Fabulous," "You Are the Music in Me," and "Can I Have This Dance." Not to mention, the film franchise serves as a defining moment for Disney Channel Original Movies.

"Out With the Old and in With the New"

2019 witnessed the emergence of a new generation of Wildcats with the release of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Though the High School Musical world was completely fictional in the series, it still managed to incorporate the charm the original delivered across the three installments.

The series follows theater students as they get ready to participate on stage for a musical inspired by the franchise. It stars Olivia Rodrigo as Nini Salazar-Roberts, Joshua Bassett as Ricky Bowen, Matt Cornett as E. J. Caswell, and Sofia Wylie as Gina Porter. The fourth and final season of the musical drama will hit Disney+ on August 9.

The Troy, Gabriella and Sharpay Funko pops are available for pre-order via Entertainment Earth. Check out the figures below: