‘High School Musical’ Cast Reuniting for ABC Singalong—Yes, Even Zac Efron

The cast of High School Musical really is all in this together. The original one.

A late addition to the lineup of ABC’s upcoming special The Disney Family Singalong is the cast of the original High School Musical, which will be reuniting for the first time to perform “We’re All in This Together” from their individual homes. That includes Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and indeed Zac Efron, who was a late addition. Kenny Ortega, who directed the High School Musical Disney Channel Original Movies, helped bring the actors together for this one-night event.

The Disney Family Singalong will air on ABC on Thursday, April 16th at 8pm ET, and features celebrities from the ABC/Disney family performing songs from the comfort of their own homes. Ryan Seacrest tackles hosting duties, but the lineup includes some genuinely exciting renditions: Donny Osmond is back to sing “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan, Auli’I Cravalho will sing the soaring Moana theme “How Far I’ll Go,” and there are even a number of covers—Thomas Rett will perform “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Frozen, and Christina Aguilera will tackle The Lion King’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

What’s so interesting about this HSM reunion is that, despite the fact that we know Efron can sing, Disney decided to dub his character’s singing in the first High School Musical. So it’ll be nice to see the guy show his chops on this legitimately iconic song.

Check out the full lineup for The Disney Family Singalong below.

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley