Today Disney dropped a brand new trailer and some key art for Season 2 of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series. The first season premiered in the fall of 2019, focusing on the trials and tribulations of a group of high school students putting together their own performance of the classic High School Musical TV movie from 2006.

The Season 2 trailer starts out strong, establishing the main plot point within the first 30 seconds of the trailer. As Miss Jen (Kate Reinders), East High's music teacher, prepares to put on a production of Beauty and the Beast with her music students, she finds out that the school's rival, North High, are going to compete against them with their own production of Disney's The Little Mermaid. There's a prestigious award up for grabs for the winning school, and Miss Jen and her students are determined to get it.

The rest of the trailer is a montage of Miss Jen and her students preparing for the play while hinting at other subplots set to unravel over the course of Season 2. Ricky and Nini's relationship — affectionately nicknamed "Rini" by fans — will be put to the test as they try to stay faithful to one another long-distance. Students from the rival school attempt to sabotage East High's production, spearheaded by wily blonde Lily (Olivia Rose Keegan). Lastly, the trailer hints at the rivalry between Miss Jen and North High's music teacher, Zacky Roy (Derek Hough) possibly... blooming into romance?

The key art which dropped with the trailer features the High School Musical: the Musical: the Series show logo as well as a zoomed-out banner image of the main cast members with the Season 2 tagline: "School the competition". A second key art image is a cropped version of the banner zoomed in on the East High Wildcats and their music teacher. Season 1 received a 79% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's a good bet that the Season 2 premiere will be a big hit among fans. The new season will debut on Disney+ on May 14.

