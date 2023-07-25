The Big Picture Original High School Musical cast members, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel, will be returning to share special moments with the current generation of East High students in the upcoming fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The fourth season of the series will serve as the conclusion of the show, giving the young members of East High a beautiful opportunity to star in a movie with the people they've admired for years before following their own individual paths.

The upcoming season will feature a high school reunion and graduation, showcasing the growth and journey of characters like Nini, Ricky, Gina, Ashlyn, and Kourtney as they prepare to move on from their time at East High.

A new clip from the upcoming fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series features some of the original Wildcats signing their hearts out in the new chapter of their story. Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel will be some of the performers who shocked the world in 2006 and are coming back to share special moments with the current generation of East High students. As senior year begins for the new generation of singers, the party will rock louder than ever, and memories that will last a lifetime will be created for the characters viewers have been following for almost four years.

When the series started, the students were young fans of the original franchise, and they were hoping to cause a good impression in order to be selected as a part of the East High drama club. Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky (Joshua Basset) were madly in love, and while they hoped their relationship would last forever, they still had a lot of growing up to do. Their relationship had to end because Nini obtained better opportunities in a school far away from her friends, and not because Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest singers in the world. Time healed their wounds, and they were both able to move on by doing what they loved, singing, acting and expressing their feelings through a song.

Before understanding the plot of the upcoming fourth season, it's important to remember that the High School Musical franchise actually exists within the world of the series. Having cleared that out, the fictional version of Disney that exists in the world of the show wants to produce a fourth High School Musical movie with the original cast, and with East High being an actual high school, it's inevitable for the actors to meet the institution's drama club. As a matter of fact, this wouldn't be the first time an original member of the cast is a guest celebrity in the series, with Corbin Bleu having a small role in the previous season.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Graduation is Coming

Giving the young members of East High an opportunity to star in a movie with the people they've admired for years is a beautiful way to send them off into the future, as the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be the conclusion of the show. Gina (Sofia Wylie), Ashlyn (Julia Lester) and Kourtney (Dara Reneé) might follow their own individual paths by the time the final bell rings, after spending years growing up and performing together. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Wildcats when the series returns next month.

You can check the official clip from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series featuring the cast of the original movie below, before the show returns to Disney+ on August 9: