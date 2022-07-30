High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is surprising all of its fans in its third season by mixing things up and taking a turn toward another classic Disney Original. While the previous two seasons have been focused on the students at East High venturing into the world of musical theater against their preconceived ideas and biases, and overcoming evil competition in high schools, this season takes the students away from the high school setting, and onto vacation. While going on vacation sounds very much like the plot of the second High School Musical, instead of all going to work during summer vacation, the Wildcats are off to summer camp. During the two weeks of camp, the Wildcats and their fellow campers are competing for roles in a production of Frozen. While this can be considered reminiscent of the ‘Star Dazzle Awards’ of High School Musical 2, this season is undoubtedly Camp Rock-like. Though veering away slightly from the original concept of the show, the third season still appears to provide a funny and nostalgic season before the students go back to high school.

Here’s everyone you need to remember heading into the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Check out the official trailer for Season 3 here.

Sofia Wylie as Gina

While the first season of the show saw Gina (Sofia Wylie) taking on the role of the ‘evil new girl’ with all the swift dance moves and experience, vying for the lead role, she has slowly but surely progressed into a much more likable character with complex emotions. In the first season, we discovered that a lot of Gina’s abruptness and oftentimes lack of social skills came from her being moved around and never having the proper opportunity to make lasting friendships. Finally feeling secure with her friendships at East High, Gina feels stable and doesn’t want to move away again. What began as a friendship resulting from being Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky's (Joshua Bassett) understudies, EJ (Matt Cornett) and Gina became close friends, who by the end of the second season eventually made their relationship official.

Before her appearance in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Sofia Wylie may have been seen in the Disney shows Andi Mack, or Shook. Wylie can also be seen in the upcoming film directed by Paul Feig, The School for Good and Evil.

Matt Cornett as EJ

While EJ (Matt Cornett) fit the description of and would have been a great Troy Bolton in the school’s production of High School Musical, he, unfortunately, became more of a ‘Ryan’, losing the role instead to the at-the-time skater-boy, Ricky. Simultaneously, EJ was also slowly losing the interest of his new girlfriend, Nini, as her past and history with Ricky was reignited working so closely together. EJ is known for being the charismatic high-school senior in the first and second seasons. As a high school senior, EJ is all about making the time with his friends count, before he heads off to college.

Matt Cornett may have otherwise been seen in his recurring role as Ryan in Life in Pieces, as well as in the Disney+ Original Zombies 3.

Joshua Bassett as Ricky

In the first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Ricky (Joshua Bassett)’s storyline was very much attached to his romantic pursuits with his ex-girlfriend Nini, who at the beginning of the series had already moved on from their relationship. After discovering he enjoyed musical theater and despite it not coming as naturally as it does to some of the other students, Ricky stuck with it, along with his best friendBig Red (Larry Sapperstein). The third season sees Ricky potentially finding himself within another love triangle as his growing friendship with Gina causes friction with EJ.

Outside of his acting career, Joshua Bassett has been focussing on his solo music career, his most notable songs being, ‘Set Me Free’, ‘Secret’, and ‘Doppelganger’.

Olivia Rodrigo as Nini

Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), from the beginning, was the most focused on her musical talent and progressing as much as possible. While mustering up the courage to go after the lead role was much of the anxiety surrounding the first season for Nini, the second season saw her moving away to a school specifically for musical students. Finally ending Nini and Ricky’s storyline, Nini is progressing her music career and potentially romantic future with Jamie (Jordan Fisher). Unfortunately for fans, Nini will be taking a back seat in the third season in a recurring capacity.

While Olivia Rodrigo may have been seen in the Disney series Bizaardvark, she is most recognized for her solo music career and the speculated HSMTMTS-related relationship drama that provided inspiration for it. You have most likely heard her songs ‘Drivers License’, ‘Good 4 U’, and ‘Brutal’.

Julia Lester as Ashlyn

The show’s resident theater aficionado Ashlyn (Julia Lester), is returning to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’s third season. While Ashlyn was originally not close friends with the others who auditioned for the musical, her cousin EJ helped open her up to new friendships. Ashlyn’s self-confidence and assertiveness grew as she was given the lead role in the second season’s musical performance, Beauty and the Beast. Ashlyn happily joins the crew and her friends as they head off to Camp Shallow Lake in the third season.

Before HSMTMTS, Julia Lester is likely to have been seen in her recurring role as Emily in Mom, as well as Suzie in Netflix’s Prince of Peoria.

Frankie A. Rodriquez as Carlos

Carlos began as Miss Jen’s number one assistant and choreographer. He progressed beyond being an outsider to the group and has now become a part of the theater gang through his shared interests in High School Musical and general bonding. Truly showing how much he is valued within the theater group was the ‘quinceanera’ that they all threw in Carlos’ honor. The third season sees him bonding specifically with Ricky as they practice for ‘Frozen’.

Frankie A. Rodriguez may have otherwise been seen as Mick in the tv show I’m Fine, or Eduardo in Modern Family. More recently, he also appeared in an episode of the rebooted Will & Grace series.

Dara Renee as Kourtney

Though originally Nini’s best friend and biggest supporter, the previous seasons have shown audiences that Kourtney is more than a supportive friend. While Kourtney is usually behind the scenes, focused on the fashion and costumes needed for the musical, when she was given the opportunity to sing in the second season she blew audiences away. After her bigger role and more main character focus in the second season, the third season is more likely to include Kourtney in a larger way.

Dara Renee is most likely to have been seen in her recurring role as Stunts in Black-ish, as well as Fee in My Stepfather’s Secret, and Janice in Grey’s Anatomy.

Special Guests

Though the kids are away on summer holiday, Miss Jenn played by Kate Reinders is said to still make an appearance in the third season.

While the cast of the series mainly features recurring characters, special guests are not new to the series. In the first season, Lucas Grabeel who played Ryan in the original High School Musical trilogy, made a guest appearance as a vision, that Miss Jenn had when she needed a boost and a reminder of her talent. Similarly, the second season included famous ballroom dancer Derek Hough, who played a recurring character in the second season, as Miss Jenn’s ex-boyfriend and North High’s drama teacher.

This coming season, another ex-High School Musical star Corbin Bleu, is making a guest appearance at the school camp. In a similar vein, Disney has brought in Jason Earles, the Hannah Montana star to play the camp director of Camp Shallow Lake. The show will also have special features including Jojo Siwa (Dance Moms), Jesse Tyler Ferguson known for Modern Family, and Meg Donnelly from the Disney Original movie series Zombies. This season also welcomes Saylor Bell, who is introduced as an experienced Camp Leader.