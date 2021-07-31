With the Season 2 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series airing this Friday, some big questions still loom. Will the Wildcats beat North High and win the Menkie? Will EJ (Matt Cornett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) finally get their risotto? Will Big Red (Larry Saperstein) make it through the show without losing whatever is left of his lunch? While we wait, I present an (almost) complete ranking of the Season 2 songs so far. Buckle up, Wildcats, because you may or may not disagree.

25. YAC Alma Mater (Glee Club Version)

The official Youth Actors’ Conservatory (YAC) anthem is as dreary as YAC's muted black and blue aesthetic and as stiff as Nini's (Olivia Rodrigo) stuffy professor who puts her on vocal rest for sprinkling some much-needed pizazz into her class assignment. It is no wonder why Nini felt homesick for her East High Wildcats. YAC may have been a big opportunity for Nini had she stayed, but it likely would have stifled her creativity and crushed her exuberant spirit. Once a wildcat, always a wildcat.

24. YAC Alma Mater (Nini Version)

Nini's short, sweet, and simple ukulele version of the YAC Alma Mater is much more pleasing to the ear than the original, but even Olivia Rodrigo's dreamy voice can't quite save this one.

23. Mob Song

The East High and North High thespians definitely deserve brownie points for attempting to transform Beauty and the Beast's "Mob Song" into a dance track with a sick beat. This club remix version of a theatrical Disney classic is the perfect accompaniment to a good old-fashioned dance-off between the Wildcats and the Hornets, but it's not as much fun to listen to on its own. (And let the record show that even though no official winner was declared, no one can compete with Gina's flawless dance moves.)

22. Around You

Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) has caught the eye of more than one admirer this season, but unfortunately our favorite drama teacher still holds a torch for Zack Roy (Derek Hough), the director of North High's production of Beauty and the Beast and her former high school boyfriend. The competing directors go head to head in a flirtatious performance of the original song "Around You." But like their short-lived romance 15 years ago, Miss Jenn and Zack's romantic revival ends on a sour note when Miss Jenn learns that Zack was the one who stole their Beast mask in an attempt to sabotage their chance at winning the Menkie award.

21. Red Means Love

Ever since Big Red sent Ashlyn (Julia Lester) the world's most massive bouquet on opening night last season, Ashlyn and Big Red have become one of East High's sweetest couples. So, it is only natural that their original Valentine's number "Red Means Love" is pure, candy-coated fluff. The performance of "Red Means Love" rolls during the credits of the "Valentine's Day" episode, a cute callback to Ashlyn and Big Red's first kiss in the credits of the Season 1 finale.

20. Bet On It

Ah, "Bet On It." A High School Musical 2 original, this infamous Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) number lives in the hearts, minds, and memes of millennials everywhere. Ricky (Joshua Bassett) had big shoes to fill when he sang his rendition of "Bet On It" in Season 2, and his commitment to learning Troy's iconic dance moves一and the show's cheeky self awareness as to why those moves are now iconic一made us wish we could have seen him perform the number in its entirety. Bassett's voice is definitely on par with Efron's and "Bet On It" is a classic Disney Channel jam, but the reason this isn't ranked higher is simply because the remixed composition of the song just doesn't do the original justice.

19. Granted

It feels sacrilegious to rank an Olivia Rodrigo song so low in 2021, especially the first Nini solo of the season. "Granted" is a good song that reflects Nini's struggle to maintain her identity in a school that seems dead set on stifling creativity and passion, but in a season jam-packed with amazing original songs, "Granted" feels a little generic for a powerhouse like Nini. Nini shines brightest in sweeping ballads that show off her vocal prowess (think Season 1's "All I Want" and Season 2's "The Rose Song"). "Granted" is catchy, but it doesn't shine as bright as Nini.

18. Something There

Every moment that Ashlyn takes the stage this season is a reminder that Belle is the role she was born to play. Ashlyn is a dream as the iconic Disney princess, and "Something There" captures her brilliance and beauty, both inside and out. Ricky has a lovely voice, but it doesn't quite capture the depth of Beast's emotional journey in the same way. That being said, this performance hinting at the budding romance between Beast and Belle is a delight to watch, especially with Kourtney (Dara Reneé), Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez), Seb (Joe Serafini), and Gina as the charming Mrs. Potts, Lumière, Chip, and Babette the Feather Duster.

17. Gaston

East High's performance of "Gaston" is full of energy and impressive choreography, particularly for a high school production. What makes it extra special, however, is that it perfectly captures EJ and Big Red's growth from Season 1. Last season, Big Red was not exactly on board with getting sucked into the theater department ("Did I just join a cult?"). A few months later, he is stealing the stage as LeFou, Gaston's goofy sidekick. EJ is also perfectly cast as Gaston, right down to the smug, over-the-top "look at me" wink, and it is wonderful to see EJ in a role he actually earned and deserves this season.

16. If I Can't Love Her

It was a major blow for Kourtney when it was revealed her new beau Howie (Roman Banks) is in fact playing the part of Beast at North High. Lucky for us, however, it gave us the gorgeous gift that is "If I Can't Love Her." Howie's version of this Beauty and the Beast original is wonderful and rich一a rare moment where someone other than an East High Wildcat takes the spotlight. Hopefully this means we will be seeing (and hearing) more from Howie in the future.

15. Belle

Watching East High perform "Belle" as their audition song for Beauty and the Beast marked the first time we got to see the Wildcats take on a musical number outside the original High School Musical trilogy. As painful as it is to watch Ricky stumble his way through the lyrics (Ricky very much does not have his head in the game), it is exciting to see all of the East High Wildcats stepping into the roles of iconic Disney characters, especially Kourney and Carlos, who up until this point, remained largely behind the curtains.

14. Be Our Guest

If we learned anything from Season 1, it's that opening night at East High is cause for the highest possible level of stress for Miss Jenn and her Wildcats一and for us as viewers. Will there be any last-minute unannounced cast changes during intermission? Will any of the Wildcats hear or witness something that will be an immediate cause for panic and lead to a terrible performance? Thankfully, opening night is going relatively smoothly in Season 2一so far. The East High rendition of "Be Our Guest" is marvelous. From Carlos's spell-binding performance as Lumiere to Kourtney's contagious joy as Mrs. Potts, "Be Our Guest" proves that East High is one to watch out for.

13. The Perfect Gift

"The Perfect Gift" is a perfect romantic serenade with a little splash of holiday cheer. Ricky and Nini may no longer be East High's star couple, but "The Perfect Gift" is a sweet reminder that while Ricky has a lot of growing up to do, there is no question of what Nini means to him.

12. A Dancer's Heart

Watching Gina dance is always mesmerizing, so when you pair her flawless moves with a catchy original song, you've got double the dazzle. "A Dancer's Heart" showcases Gina's star quality, but it also provides Gina with the opportunity to express her admiration of and kinship with Carlos, a fellow dancer who continued to dance his heart out, even when others tried to tear him down and break his spirit. Like Gina, we all could learn a little something from Carlos一Even when it gets tough, just keep on dancing.

11. Even/When/The Best Part

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series wouldn't be complete without at least one Ricky/Nini duet. It may not quite soar as boldly as "Breaking Free," but "Even/When/The Best Part" combines the innocence of Season 1's "I Think I Kinda, You Know" and the sweetness of Season 1's "Just for a Moment" and makes for yet another memorable Ricky/Nini ballad.

10. You Ain't Seen Nothin'

"You Ain't Seen Nothin'" is an instant bop, but it's the East High virtual group performance that pushes this one over the edge. The Wildcats' contagious energy combined with Gina's unbeatable choreography makes for the ultimate comeback. When North High goes low, East High goes high and busts a move in the middle of their bedroom, the airport lobby, and the dining area of a family-owned pizza shop.

9. Beauty and the Beast

Kourtney proved last season that she is East High's undercover vocal powerhouse. She is a vision as Mrs. Potts this season, but it's her raw rendition of "Beauty and the Beast" (recorded live during filming) that proves she has something magical. As a bonus, Kourtney sings this while Big Red and Ashlyn slow dance, a modern-day fairytale in a pizza shop.

8. Something in the Air

"Something in the Air" is a fun and festive opener to Season 2 complete with comfy sweaters and holiday cheer. From Carlos and Seb's dancing down the staircase to Gina's epic hallway moves, "Something in the Air" makes sure to showcase all of our favorite East High students equally. It really is too bad that Miss Jenn wasn't recording the whole time.

7. HSM 2 Medley

Even though the Wildcats didn't get to perform High School Musical 2 as their school musical this year, they still made sure to sneak in a highly anticipated homage to the sequel. From Seb's flawless cover of Sharpay's "Fabulous" to Ricky and Nini's swoon-worthy rendition of "You are the Music in Me," the "HSM 2 Medley" offers the perfect amount of HSM covers this season. It is just enough to capture the nostalgia of the original series while also giving today's Wildcats the opportunity to step out of the original HSM's shadows and let their talent stand on its own.

6. Home

"Home" is another Beauty and the Beast number, but Ashlyn's rendition of this classic Belle ballad is one of the most powerful vocal performances in Season 2 so far. Ashlyn and Gina have become like sisters these past few months, so when Gina reveals she is going to move again, Ashlyn convinces her to stay in the best way that she knows how. "Home" shows Ashlyn as a wonderful Belle, but more importantly, as a loving, supportive sister.

