The new season will tackle 'Frozen' and see all our favorite characters at summer camp along with some familiar faces from Disney’s past.

In its first two seasons, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been a fun and meta take on the now classic Disney Channel franchise. The series thus far has been full of extremely lovable characters, a ton of catchy music, and multiple surprisingly engaging will-they won't-they romances. Season three looks to continue that musical magic as it enters production, and we now know more about the setting, as well as the new cast joining the returning ensemble for the upcoming season.

The third season of the show will take place at a sleepaway camp called Camp Shallow Lake in sunny California, with our favorite Wildcats staging a production of the classic Disney animated musical Frozen to see who is the “Best in Snow.” Besides songs from Frozen, there will also be songs from the High School Musical franchise and Disney’s Camp Rock featured, which is fitting given the setting. Along with returning cast members Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, and Julia Lester, there will be a whole new group of characters to keep the Wildcat’s head in the game, including those played by Adrian Lyles, Saylor Bell, Meg Donnelly, Hannah Montana’s Jason Earles, and High School Musical alumnus Corbin Bleu.

Lyles will be playing Jet, who is described as “Camp Shallow Lake’s mysterious new kid”, while Bell plays Maddox, “a bright-eyed, quick-witted ‘techie,’ who always follows the rules''. Donnelly and Earles will be guest stars on the show, playing Val and Dewey Woods respectively. Val is a “ confident and funny college student and a longtime camper-turned-counsler-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen'', while Dewey is a “stone-faced, killjoy of a Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake”.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Announcement Hints at ‘Frozen’ Production

Then there is Bleu who, just like Lucas Grabeel in season one of the show, is guest starring as himself, which will have many longtime High School Musical fans jumping for joy. Bleu played Chad in the original movie series, and it is fitting that he would be guest starring this season as his epic musical baseball game in High School Musical 2, which also took place during summer, is a highlight of the entire franchise.

While there is no release date set for season three, fans can catch up on both seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ now.

'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' Posters Put an 'Ice Age 3' Character Front and Center It's Buck, Eddie, and Crash vs. prehistoric dinosaurs.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email