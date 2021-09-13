We're all in this together, one more time.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans, rejoice because we're heading back to East High for a season 3 and we can't wait to see what the future holds for Olivia Rodrigo's Nini, Ricky, Gina, EJ, and the rest of our favorite teens and their theatre drama. After all, they still have not done High School Musical 2 since they took a break to try and win at the Menkies with Beauty and the Beast.

Starring Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and more, the show started as a meta take on the High School Musical movie, but has evolved into its own engaging, compelling teenage drama.

The third season will send our favorite kids to theatre camp, putting them together and away from Miss Jen and the rest of East High. Though we don't know much else about the plot, we do know it will take place during the summer. And with High School Musical 2 taking place in the summer while all the characters are working together, maybe we'll get to see a performance of "Gotta Go My Own Way" at camp by the fireside.

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” said Tim Federle, who created and executive produces the show.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series doesn't yet have a release date, but we'll be sure to report when new details emerge.

Here's the synopsis for the show:

Seasons one and two of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” are set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. In season one, the series follows members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical: The Musical." Season two culminates in a performance of “Beauty and the Beast.” Show-mances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

