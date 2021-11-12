The third season of the hit series will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

The students of East High are back for yet another musical season. As part of their Disney+ Day celebrations, the streamer has announced that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for a third season in 2022, and it looks like their new stage spectacular might be their most exciting (and chilly) yet.

While the announcement for the third season isn’t much more than an animated logo tweeted out on a black background by Disney+, a few of its details hint at what’s in store for fans of the hit children’s series. With the tagline “love is an open door” paired with a swinging “Season 3” sign that looks awfully familiar, fans can deduce that the East High students will be putting on a production of Frozen: The Musical.

This third season serves as a turn away from the series’ first two seasons, in which the fictional East High students took on classic, familiar Disney musicals, including the titular High School Musical: The Musical, as well as Beauty and the Beast, which originally premiered as a stage show in 1994. Frozen, having only premiered on Broadway in 2018, is the newest of Disney Theatrical’s stage productions, making its move (back) to the screen after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the real-life stage production to close in March of 2020.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been a runaway hit for Disney+, garnering viewers of all ages and producing a new generation of Disney stars, including Sofia Wylie, who is moving to the big screen to star in Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil, and Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album "Sour" became an instant pop hit upon its release in May of this year.

The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ sometime in 2022. Check out the tweet announcing the new season below.

