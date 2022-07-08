It is definitely "on" whether you're "ready or not!" Set to premiere on Wednesday, July 27, Disney+ is giving viewers an early look at season three of Disney+ Original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, with the launch of the "It's On" music video. Alongside the new music video, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3" soundtrack will be distributed on CD and digital platforms on Friday, September 16, with weekly music releases accompanying each episode.

Initially featured in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam—where Mitchie (Demi Lovato) and the Camp Rock crew fought against Camp Star—the sneak peek shows the campers performing a cover of "It's On" during the annual intercamp competition called Color War at Camp Shallow Lake.

With the release of the new, brightly-colored music video, series creator and showrunner Tim Federle said, “With brand-new songs for our series, Oscar®-winning ‘Frozen’ songs, and DCOM classics pulled from the ‘High School Musical’ and ‘Camp Rock’ songbook, audiences are in for a tuneful summer season.”

The third season follows the Wildcats and fellow campers balancing the massive production of Frozen and the musical development of a new docu-series. And since it is a camp away from the city, they are bound to experience "romance, curfew-less nights, and a taste of the great outdoors."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series casts include Joshua Bassett (Better Nate Than Ever), Sofia Wylie (The School for Good and Evil), Matt Cornett (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3), Julia Lester (Bella and the Bulldogs), Dara Reneé (Magic Bake-Off), Frankie Rodriguez (Call Me Daddy), and Saylor Bell Curda (Side Hustle). Jojo Siwa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will also join as guest stars, along with High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu. Season one and two regular Olivia Rodrigo, who plays Nini in the series, will be a recurring cast due to her prior commitments.

"It's On" was written by Toby Gad, Lyrica Anderson, and Kovasciar Myvett and produced by Alana Da Fonseca, with series choreography by Zach Woodlee. In addition, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" playlist is available on several major music platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube Music.

You can catch the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series seasons one and two, available on Disney+. The third season will premiere on July 27, and each of the season's eight episodes will be available exclusively on Disney+ every Wednesday.

Watch the high-energy music video below:

​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqEGQG6exj0