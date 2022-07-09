In 2006, Peter Barsocchini introduced us to basketball star Troy Bolton (Zac Efron), his best friend Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu), Drama queen Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale), her twin brother Ryan (Lucas Grabeel), Taylor McKessie (Monique Coleman), and shy new girl Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) in the High School Musical film franchise. For years, we watched them become friends, date, quarrel, and more importantly, compete in musical competitions. But, just when we thought we had said goodbye to the students of the fictitious East High School after High School Musical 3 (2011), we got some good news in 2017 that Disney was developing a series adaptation of the films. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a mockumentary musical drama set in the same school as the original movie.

The show follows a group of theater students who stage a musical as their school production while navigating love, friendships, family relationships, and more. The first season of the show focused on the drama teacher, Miss Jenn, as she stages a production of High School Musical: The Musical as her first winter theatre production to celebrate the school's affiliation with the original film. In the second season, they stage a production of Beauty and the Beast for the spring musical in an attempt to win a prestigious local student theatre competition. The first season premiered on November 8, 2019. In October 2019, ahead of the show’s debut, Disney+ renewed the series for a second season and it premiered on May 14, 2021.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was created by Tim Federle. Federle is also an executive producer of the show alongside Oliver Goldstick, Bill Borden, Barry Rosenbush, and Tamra Davis. Greg A. Hampson and Jeff T. Miller produce the show while the production companies behind the show are Chorus Boy, Salty Pictures, and Disney Channel. The series has won several awards and has been nominated for many such as the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming, Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs, Artios Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Casting: Children's Pilot and Series (Live Action), and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for Favourite Male TV Star, Favourite Female TV Star, Favourite Kids TV Show, Favorite Female TV Star (Kids), and Favorite Male TV Star (Kids). With Season 3 of this award-winning show heading to your screen soon, here’s everything you need to know about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 from the plot to the release date.

When Will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Be Released?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 will be released on July 27, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Don’t have Disney+? Subscribe to the streaming service at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

How Many Episodes Will High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Have?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 will have eight episodes released weekly, unlike the first season which had ten episodes, and the second season which had twelve episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of 26 - 33 minutes.

Disney+ released the official trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 on June 29, 2022. Our favorite Wildcats are headed to Camp Shallow Lake and will be cut away from technology for two weeks. High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu appears and informs them that they will be the first camp to put on a production of Frozen. Get ready for the best summer ever with these theatre kids when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 premieres.

What Is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 About?

The official synopsis for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3 as it reads on Disney+ says,

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers, are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Where Can You Stream Previous Seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

You can stream all episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

Who’s in the Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Larry Saperstein, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Mark St. Cyr, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Kate Reinders.

Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo will return for her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts. Rodrigo is best known for her portrayal of Paige Olvera in the Disney Channel show, Bizaardvark (2016 - 2019). She is also known for her debut single "Drivers License", which broke various records and became one of the best-selling songs of 2021. Olivia Rodrigo also released singles such as "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U" as well as a studio album titled Sour (2021), which was met with critical acclaim and commercial success and won her three Grammy Awards.

Other cast members who will be returning for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 include Joshua Bassett (Game Shakers, Stuck in the Middle), Matt Cornett (Bella and the Bulldogs, Life in Pieces), Sofia Wylie (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Andi Mack), Julia Lester (Mom, Prince of Peoria), Dara Reneé (Freaky Friday, Black-ish), Frankie Rodriguez (I’m Fine, Modern Family), Kate Reinders (While You Were Sleeping, Sherri) Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives, The Bay) and Mark St. Cyr (Giving Me Life (in the Land of the Deadass), Doomsday).

Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the original films will also appear this season, as well as Jason Earles, who played Jackson Stewart alongside Miley Cyrus in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jojo Siwa will also guest star this season.

Will There Be a High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4?

Good news! In May 2022, Disney+ renewed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a fourth season ahead of Season 3’s premiere.